Liverpool ‘fighting’ Arsenal for world-class LaLiga star who’s already rejected Anfield switch once

Liverpool and Arsenal are in the race for Martin Zubimendi

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly set to battle for the signature of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, in what could be one of the biggest stories of the January transfer window.

Liverpool had agreed to match his the Spanish international’s €60million (£50.1m, $66.7m) release clause in the summer, but he chose to reject the move to Anfield and stay in LaLiga.

But the Reds haven’t given up on signing Zubimendi, who remains their top target as Arne Slot looks to strengthen his options in midfield.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Arsenal are set to ‘fight’ Liverpool for Zubimendi. The Gunners are looking for replacements for Jorginho and Thomas Partey, who are both out of contract next summer.

Both Liverpool and Arsenal are willing to match Zubimendi’s €60million release clause but the report claims the chances of him leaving Real Sociedad in January ‘are slim.’

The 25-year-old rejected the chance to join Arsenal last January as he didn’t want to leave Sociedad mid-season and his stance on that remains the same.

Zubimendi’s preference is reportedly to remain in Spain and his dream is to join a club like Real Madrid. Liverpool and Arsenal haven’t given up on signing him, and could make him a very lucrative contract offer in January to try and change his mind.

Liverpool, Arsenal have great chance of Zubimendi deal – sources

As we’ve consistently reported, a new midfielder is one of Liverpool’s top priorities for the upcoming transfer windows, as well as a new left-back.

We exclusively revealed on Tuesday that the Reds’ are still very interested in Zubimendi and will make another attempt to sign him in January, while they’re also plotting a move for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

Reports suggesting Arsenal could compete with Liverpool for Zubimendi are genuine, as Mikel Arteta is a big admirer of his and wants to bring him to the Emirates.

While Fichajes’ report states that Zubimendi wants to stay in Spain, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that he has a desire to play on the world’s biggest stage and that could play into Liverpool and Arsenal’s hands.

We understand that contrary to reports, there will be no issue in any contract talks and Zubimendi will be offered far more at Anfield and the Emirates than he is currently earning in Spain.

Real Sociedad sources state they don’t expect the midfielder to be at the club next season and he will leave in January or the summer of 2025.

Liverpool round-up: Major Salah breakthrough / Kerkez competition

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Liverpool have reached an ‘agreement’ with Mo Salah to extend his contract beyond its current expiry at the end of this season, which is very positive news for the Reds.

The Egyptian is now ‘on the brink of signing a new two-year contract with Liverpool.’ Salah initially wanted a three-year extension while Liverpool’s owners FSG only wanted a one-year deal, but the negotiations have led to a compromise.

Assuming a two-year deal is signed, Salah would be contracted to Liverpool until the end of the 2026/27 season, at which point the winger will be two weeks away from turning 35.

In other news, Liverpool are set to move for Bournemouth left-back Kerkez in January but will face serious competition for his signature.

Real Madrid have reportedly joined the race for Kerkez, now it appears likely they’ll miss out on their top left-back target, Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies.

Manchester United are also interested in Kerkez, so it’ll be interesting to see which side makes the first concrete move for him next month.

