Liverpool want centre-back Chelsea sold for £24m as Ibrahima Konate’s ‘replacement’ – report

Liverpool want to bring former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori from AC Milan to Anfield in the summer of 2026 as a replacement for Ibrahima Konate, according to a report.

Konate is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season. TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Liverpool have set Konate a deadline of Easter to make up his mind on whether or not he will sign the new contract offer on the table.

Real Madrid have revived their interest in Konate, who was badly out of form in the opening months of the season but is now starting to play well.

According to Sports Boom, Liverpool want to sign former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori from AC Milan ‘as a replacement for Ibrahima Konate’.

Tomori has reportedly emerged ‘as Liverpool’s top centre-back target’, according to the report.

The report has noted that Tomori is also being ‘eyed as the perfect long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk’.

Van Dijk is under contract at Liverpool until the summer of 2027 and is 34 years of age at the moment.

Tomori had a loan spell at AC Milan in 2021 from Chelsea before the move was made permanent for £24million (€27.5m, $32.3m).

The 28-year-old English centre-back won the Serie A title with Milan in the 2021/22 campaign.

The centre-back has made 203 appearances for Milan so far in his career, scoring seven goals and providing six assists in the process.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Liverpool’s chances of signing Fikayo Tomori

Tomori is under contract at Milan until the summer of 2027, but, according to Sports Boom, the defender is ‘on the verge of signing a contract extension at the San Siro’.

This means that Milan’s ‘asking price’ for Tomori will ‘soar’.

However, according to the report, Tomori has aspirations to play for England, and he knows that his best chance of doing so would be to play for a top team in the Premier League.

Tomori last made an England appearance back in 2023 and has played a total of just five matches for the Three Lions.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Bayern Munich rumour torched, Lennart Karl blow

Meanwhile, rumours of a transfer deal between Liverpool and Bayern Munich have been torched.

Liverpool have been linked with a German star, but there is competition for the Bundesliga gem from Arsenal and Manchester City.

And finally, sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, the chances of Liverpool being able to sign Lennart Karl from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2026.