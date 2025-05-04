Liverpool have named their price to allow Caoimhin Kelleher to leave Anfield this summer, with his suitors Newcastle, Bournemouth, Leeds and Chelsea all learning his likely next destination – and with a trusted source also revealing what the future will look like for Alisson Becker and Giorgi Mamardashvili at Anfield.

The Irishman appears destined to finally have his exit wish at Anfield granted after making it clear last summer that he wanted to move on and establish himself as a No.1 elsewhere. And while Liverpool blocked his exit last summer, feeling they needed to keep Kelleher around to provide cover and competition for Alisson Becker, that decision was certainly vindicated after the Irishman was called upon on 20 occasions this season.

Indeed, according to The Athletic, sources at Liverpool feel the fact that Kelleher was such a calm and reliable presence in goal during Alisson’s absence, their decision to keep the Irishman at the club played a key factor in their title success.

The report stated: ‘Kelleher is a popular figure at Kirkby and the accomplished way he has deputised for Alisson (who has missed 10 league games due to injury and concussion this season) is regarded internally as being key to Liverpool’s success.’

However, with just a year left on his deal and with the 26-year-old still adamant he wants to move on, Liverpool bosses will be left with no choice but to cash in on the star this summer.

To that end, we understand the likes of Leeds, Chelsea and Newcastle have all expressed an interest in a potential deal.

And with the competition strong for his services, The Athletic reports that the Reds are informing suitors it will take a fee of £30m to prise the goalkeeper away from Anfield this summer.

That money, almost the exact cost Liverpool have paid for Mamardashvili, will head straight back into Arne Slot’s kitty as the Reds boss prepares for a historic summer window at Anfield.

Favourites emerge in race for Kelleher

According to The Chronicle, it is Newcastle United who are pushing strongest to sign the Irishman.

They state that Eddie Howe is determined to land a new goalkeeper in place of Nick Pope and Kelleher is the ‘statement signing’ they are planning this summer in the goalkeeper department.

Furthermore, journalist James Pearce has also confirmed that Kelleher will be allowed to move on, revealing what the shape of Liverpool’s goalkeeping department will look like next season.

He states Alisson – now very much regarded as the world’s best in his position within Anfield – is primed to remain as Liverpool’s regular starter next season. The Brazilian is contracted until 2027 and has zero intention of leaving the club despite confirmed interest from Saudi Arabia.

Mamardashvili, per the report, will replace Kelleher as Liverpool’s chief back-up to Alisson. The Georgian is NOT expected to be loaned out – despite reports to the contrary, and his arrival will prompt the Reds to cash in on Kelleher.

Pearce added: ‘The expectation is that back-up Caoimhin Kelleher will leave Liverpool this summer, with Mamardashvili taking his place in the squad.

‘Kelleher, who only has one year remaining on his contract, has made no secret of his desire to become a No 1 goalkeeper. Liverpool rejected a bid from Nottingham Forest in January and Bournemouth are among his suitors.’

