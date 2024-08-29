Where Stefan Bajcetic will spend the 2024/25 season has been revealed after Barcelona attempted a last-gasp transfer hijack and the Reds agreed a deal.

Bajcetic, 19, is a specialist No 6, making his impending Liverpool exit somewhat of a surprising one. The Reds’ main transfer goal this summer was to sign a deep-lying playmaker. Their pursuit took them to Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, but the Spaniard reneged on a verbal promise made to sporting director Richard Hughes.

Rather than sign the next best option, Liverpool elected to shelve their midfield plans and stick with what they have.

The main beneficiary there is Ryan Gravenberch who has started both Premier League matches alongside Alexis Mac Allister.

However, players who can comfortably play the position are thin on the ground beyond those two, meaning Bajcetic may have received his fair share of game-time over the course of a long and congested season.

Liverpool and Arne Slot did not see it that way, instead opting to loan the talented midfielder out.

A move to RB Salzburg where Bajcetic would link up with Pep Lijnders (Jurgen Klopp’s former assistant) quickly took shape.

However, Barcelona dramatically entered the race on Wednesday night on the back of Marc Bernal suffering an ACL injury.

Barcelona tabled an official bid that comprised a season-long loan with no option to buy. A €4m loan fee was also present.

But according to fresh updates from Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein, Liverpool have agreed a deal with Salzburg and the original plan will be stuck to.

Barcelona hijack fails; Bajcetic heading to Salzburg

Firstly, Ornstein confirmed Salzburg and Liverpool have ‘reached an agreement’ for a one-year loan. No option to buy is included.

Bajcetic is due to travel to Austria today (Thursday) ahead of undergoing a medical and finalising the move.

Ornstein confirmed Barcelona’s hijack attempt has fallen short and Romano offered insight as to why.

Taking to X, the trusted transfer guru stated: “Barcelona currently can’t proceed with Stefan Bajcetic deal due to issues with Financial Fair Play.

“Salzburg expect Stefan to travel on Thursday to complete loan move from Liverpool revealed two days ago.

“If nothing changes on Thursday morning, Salzburg hope to get it done.”

Bajcetic’s father thinks mistake is being made

Interestingly, one figure who doesn’t sound particularly enthused with Bajcetic moving to Austria is the player’s own father.

Stefan is the son of former Serbian football Srdan Bajcetic and Srdan insisted Stefan is “ready for top clubs” like Barcelona.

“We didn’t expect Barca to enter the race… we have all ready to go to Salzburg. But we still don’t have any info on what’s going to happen,” Srdan Bajcetic told RAC1 (as quoted by Romano)

“I’d like Stefan to play for a top club like Barca or same Liverpool, he’s ready for top clubs.”

But barring any unforeseen late hitches, Bajcetic will spend the upcoming season in Salzburg where in all likelihood, he’ll receive the regular game-time his development needs.

