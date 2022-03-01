Liverpool have completed phase one and two of revamping their forward line, but the third act of signing West Ham ace Jarrod Bowen could break multiple records, claims a report.

The Reds have been lauded for their stellar navigation of transfer windows over recent years. Transfer chief Michael Edwards has spearheaded their recruitment drive and is poised to be succeeded by Julian Ward in the summer.

Liverpool already look to be in good hands, however, after it was reported Ward took the lead on the Luis Diaz deal in January.

The Colombian has made a blistering start to life at Anfield and has savaged the notion that players need time to bed in.

He, along with Diogo Jota can conceivably be seen as the long-term replacements for Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino respectively.

Mane and Firmino – along with Mohamed Salah – are all out of contract in the summer of 2023. While it’s still possible all three could stay, Liverpool’s recent transfer business would suggest they are preparing for the next phase in the final third.

Jarrod Bowen to cost more than Van Dijk

With Mane and Firmino’s successors already on the books, the next logical step is to sign a left-footer to ultimately replace Salah.

The two targets most frequently linked in that regard have been Leeds United’s Raphinha and West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen.

Now, online outlet Caught Offside have shed light on Liverpool’s potential pursuit of Bowen.

The 25-year-old fits the profile of player Liverpool target to a tee. His best years still lay ahead, he boasts an incredible workrate, rarely picks up injuries and is already proven in the Premier League.

He would appear the perfect acquisition on paper, though he won’t come cheap as a result.

The outlet cite a West Ham source that states Bowen’s value is “going up with every passing game.” Accordingly, it’s claimed the Hammers will now demand “at least £75m” for his signature.

Bowen has bagged 12 goals and 11 assists across all competitions this season. While those numbers might not be of the level Liverpool fans are accustomed to seeing from their forwards, they are similar to what Jota produced at Wolves.

Liverpool are described as “big admirers” of Bowen who looks certain to be included in the next England squad. However, at north of £75m, a transfer would require Liverpool to break their previous record deal – currently standing at £75m for Virgil van Dijk.

A deal in that range would also blow West Ham’s previous record sale out of the water. That particular record currently lays with Dimitri Payet who was sold to Marseille for £25m in 2017.

Meanwhile, Gary Neville has admitted he was wrong about Liverpool and believes they can go on to have “an incredible season” this year.

The Sky Sports pundit labelled Jurgen Klopp’s men a team in decline not so long ago. The former Manchester United defender said in September: “They are not the team they were two years ago. They are a good team by the way – they will win a lot of games. They’ll go close.”

But ahead of their penalty shoot-out win over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, Neville went back on those comments

“I thought Liverpool were in decline,” the Sky Sports pundit revealed. “In decline from a very, very high place.

“They were one of the best teams that you’ll see in Premier League a few years ago when they won it.

“What I think they’ve done is dip off that level a little bit, but now it feels like they’re coming back and they could have an incredible season this year.

“They could go on to win the Premier League, they’re still in the Champions League, they’ve obviously got a trophy to play for today – I think the winner of this trophy today will be in good stead for the rest of the season.”

