Liverpool are to soon decide which of four strikers to pursue this summer, and while a blockbuster move for Alexander Isak remains a possible option, Arne Slot has three other more workable targets in mind and as the Reds prepare to accept a loss on a wantaway forward.

The Reds have exploded out of the blocks this summer as far as recruitment goes, swiftly agreeing a move for Jeremie Frimpong to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold and then honing in on the British record transfer of Florian Wirtz. However, while discussions over Wirtz are still said to be ongoing, despite reports of a full agreement being reached, the German looks likely to be beaten through the Liverpool welcome doors by another big-money signing first.

While optimism remains high that a deal for Bayer Leverkusen superstar Wirtz will soon follow at Anfield, Liverpool are now setting to work on another major new arrival – and this time the Reds are set to make a move to bring a new big-name striker to Merseyside.

Reds boss Slot is keen to bring in a new frontman this summer to take some of the goalscoring burden off the shoulders of Mo Salah. And with the club making it clear that Darwin Nunez will be allowed to leave, Liverpool have now finalised a four-strong list of potential recruits this summer.

“Liverpool are already assessing options to replace Nunez internally,” journalist Ben Jacobs wrote for talkSPORT, before adding: “Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike, Benjamin Sesko and Joao Pedro are among the names considered.”

Of the quartet, only Isak looks impossible to land this summer. As we have persistently reported, while Liverpool are huge admirers of the Swede, Newcastle are in a strong position to retain his services this summer, with the striker still having three years left on his deal and with the club fulfilling the player’s objective of playing in the Champions League next season.

However, potential deals for all three other players remain an option – with their respective clubs very much open to the sale of all three players.

As far as Ekitike is concerned, it was revealed earlier this week that the prospects of Liverpool hijacking Chelsea’s move for the player was very much a strong possibility.

And any move to bring in a striker will now be funded by the sale of Nunez, with the Reds now willing to accept a cut-price deal for the Uruguayan in order to fund their own next move…

Liverpool ready to sanction cut-price Darwin Nunez sale

Despite his worst goalscoring season for the Reds this term, Nunez is not short of suitors as he prepares for life away from Merseyside.

The striker, a firm favourite of Jurgen Klopp’s after a club record £85m move from Benfica three years ago, has been strongly chased by both Al-Hilal as they look to bring the frontman to the Saudi Pro League.

And while Atletico Madrid are emerging as a possible option to bring the player to Spain, Jacobs believes a cut-price move to the Middle East now looks a genuine possibility for Nunez this summer.

Their report states Nunez is ‘expected to leave’ Anfield this summer and the Reds will ‘take a loss’ on the initial £64m fee they paid to sign him three years ago.

Jacobs states that Al-Hilal ‘contacted Liverpool on Monday to ask for the conditions of a deal’ and learned the Reds are ‘seeking north of £59m’ this summer.

And with that figure having been offered by Al Nassr in January before they instead signed Jhon Duran, this figure is being used as a ‘yardstick for his valuation’, which has also been determined by his ‘record as a Liverpool starter’.

Nunez scored seven times and added seven assists from 47 appearances for the Reds this season.

