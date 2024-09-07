Liverpool find ‘ideal’ replacement for world-class star who could leave in 2025

Liverpool have identified Juventus star Gleison Bremer as a successor to Virgil van Dijk, according to reports.

Van Dijk joined Liverpool in January 2018 when the Reds paid Southampton £75million (€63.3m / US$83.2m) for his services. It was a massive fee for a centre-back but Van Dijk has proven to be worth every penny as he has been a colossus in defence for Liverpool.

The Netherlands star has made 273 appearances for Liverpool to date and chipped in with 23 goals. He played a crucial role in Liverpool winning trophies such as the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup during Jurgen Klopp’s hugely successful spell in charge.

Klopp has now left and been replaced by Arne Slot, but Van Dijk remains a key player for Liverpool. He captains the club and has played every minute in their three Premier League matches so far.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool, Arsenal leading chase for £34m-rated Prem forward after electric start to new season

However, Liverpool fans are worried that Van Dijk may leave Anfield in the near future. His contract expires at the end of the season and Liverpool have yet to ramp up talks over an extension.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah are in similar situations, and the latter has tried to get Liverpool to begin talks by suggesting it will be his last season on Merseyside.

Van Dijk has insisted he is happy at Liverpool and that he is open to agreeing a new deal, but club chiefs Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes need to identify possible replacements just in case.

According to CaughtOffside, who cite reports emerging from Spain, Liverpool view Juve centre-half Bremer as an ‘ideal’ successor to Van Dijk if their contract talks with the Dutch skipper are unsuccessful.

Liverpool news: Bremer may replace Van Dijk

Bremer has the physicality to dominate opposition strikers, just like Van Dijk. The Brazilian has made a name for himself as one of the best defenders in Italy and this should help him adapt quickly to the speed and power of Premier League football.

At 27 years of age, Bremer is entering his prime years, and they could be spent with Liverpool if Van Dijk heads elsewhere.

Liverpool generally like to sign players who are 25 or under, but they would still be able to get at least 4-5 years of service out of Bremer.

The former Torino star is not quite as valuable as Van Dijk was in his prime, though Juve will certainly want good money before letting him go.

It has previously been suggested that Liverpool will have to pay £59m (€70m / US$77.5m) to strike an agreement with Juve for Bremer.

Bremer is not the only centre-back Liverpool have been linked with, as they could go down a different avenue by snaring a Bayer Leverkusen star in a bargain deal.

READ MORE: Liverpool gifted glorious chance to sign Leverkusen star on a free as Bayern Munich hint is dropped