Incoming Liverpool boss Arne Slot has been advised to act swiftly if he wants to beat Atletico Madrid to the signing of a top Feyenoord midfielder and make the player the first addition of his Anfield reign.

The Merseysiders have turned to Slot as their replacement for Jurgen Klopp, who will depart Anfield after close to nine glorious years this summer. Klopp’s legacy as one of the club’s most successful-ever managers means that whoever was going to step into the hotseat would have some sizeable shoes to fill.

And after Xabi Alonso ruled himself out the running and with Liverpool deciding against Ruben Amorim, they soon honed in on Feyenoord coach Slot as their preferred option to succeed their charismatic German.

Talks over his appointment quickly escalated with an agreement reached on compensation for the 45-year-old worth around £13m (€15.2m) which will see Slot and a number of his backroom team arriving at Anfield on an initial three-year deal.

With Slot gearing up to take charge once the current campaign draws to a close, thoughts are already turning to whom the Reds will target to further strengthen their squad.

To that end, the Reds reportedly want a new centre-half to replace the ageing, injured and out-of-contract Joel Matip, while another new attacker could be targeted if Mo Salah decides to move on.

The chances of Salah departing appear to have ramped up after the Egyptian was embroiled in a bizarre touchline spat with Klopp during Saturday’s frustrating 2-2 draw at West Ham. As a result, speculation of a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia has gathered pace and with one high-profile pundit advising the Reds to cash in on Salah.

Slot told to make Feyenoord star first Liverpool signing

However, there remains something of a hole to fill at the base of Liverpool’s midfield. The Reds sold Brazilian star Fabinho last summer after an ineffective final year on Merseyside and when a big-money offer was tabled by Al-Ittihad.

And while Waturo Endo has been used there this season, the Reds are yet to truly replace the prime Fabinho who gave the Reds such a solid platform on which to build.

As a result, a new defensive midfielder could be on their radar this summer – and now incoming new coach Slot has been told a deal could be done to reunite with Feyenoord’s Mats Wieffer at Anfield.

The 24-year-old Netherlands international has been linked with Atletico Madrid, but reports in the country now suggest the Reds could make a counter-proposal.

Reflecting on the rumours, journalist Cristian Willaert believes the signing of Wieffers would “make Liverpool strong”.

“I think Wieffer would make Liverpool stronger,” he said, via Soccernews.

“If you look at what Liverpool is missing a bit with this new midfield, it is creativity and boys who can play football.

“In the old days they always had ball grabbers who took a lot of danger away from the opponent and they now miss that a bit. Wieffer is one of the best ball conquerors in Europe.”

With Richard Hughes due to arrive at Anfield this summer as their new sporting director, the Scot could make the pursuit of the 6ft 2in star his first transfer priority on Merseyside.

And while Slot’s focus remains on finishing the season strongly with Feyenoord, it will come as no shock if he begins drawing up a list of would-be targets for his new employers to work on.