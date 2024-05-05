Incoming Liverpool manager Arne Slot has reportedly put the wheels in motion to reunite with one of his Feyenoord stars at Anfield, with a journalist revealing it “would not come as a surprise” if Lutsharel Geertruida becamse his first signing at Anfield.

The Merseysiders will bid an emotional farewell to Jurgen Klopp on May 19, bringing the curtain down on a quite brilliant Anfield reign that has seen Liverpool reach four major European finals and win seven major honours in that time. And while the Reds will not get the chance to sign off on his reign with another trophy in the cabinet following a hugely-disappointing end to the season, his legacy as one of the Reds’ greatest-ever and inifinitely most popular managers off all time remains intact.

Succeeding Klopp on Merseyside is departing Feyenoord boss Slot, who has been personally handpicked by CEO of football Michael Edwards as the German’s replacement. The 45-year-old got the nod due to his similarities to Klopp on both the man-management front, as well as the formation and tactical approach he has towards the game.

IN DEPTH: How Liverpool could line up under Arne Slot with triple signing and one position change

In that instance, Slot has been deemed more suitable to the Liverpool hotseat than another strong contender in Ruben Amorim, who ultimately blotted his copybook by flying to London for an interview with West Ham, though by that stage, the Reds had already sided with the Dutchman anyway.

However, not everyone is truly enamoured by the immiment appointment of Slot, with Richard Keys branding him “Ten Hag in disguise” and with Owen Hargreaves also suggesting Liverpool deserve a more high-profile coach.

Liverpool making plans for golden era under Arne Slot

And to make matters worse, one journalst has now suggested Edwards only sees a two-year timeframe in the job for Slot, with a top Belgian coach already tipped to succeed him.

However, with compensation agreed with Feyenoord to make Slot’s move official – the Reds are paying the Eredivisive outfit some £9m for the 45-year-old – Liverpool are expected to confirm the appointment of the Dutchman before Klopp’s era officially draws to a close.

In the meantime, it’s reported that discussions have already been held in quite a lot of detail between Slot and Edwards over the make-up of Liverpool’s squad next season and beyond.

And with a new sporting director in Richard Hughes due to arrive at Anfield this summer, the Reds will hope they have the men in power to ensure their post Klopp drop-off is not as keenly felt.

To that end, and amid fresh claims that Liverpool have received a new substantial offer from Saudi Arabia for Mo Salah, the Reds and Slot are hopefully that they can continue with the Egyptian star at Anfield for next season at least.

Planning is also already underway over a number of prospective transfer targets with Slot understood to be keen on adding a new centre-half to replace the departing Joel Matip, who won’t be offered a new deal, and another midfielder, with Thiago Alcantara also becoming a free agent this summer and due to move on.

DON’T MISS: Five players next Liverpool manager Arne Slot could target from Feyenoord

The Merseysiders have been linked with a move for Barcelona’s Pedri, though it appears Slot’s first forays into the market are likely to be for more modest targets and with a Geertruida seemingly in line to reunite with his coach at Anfield.

Journalist provides big update on Liverpool move for Feyenoord defender

The versatile 23-year-old has developed into one of Slot’s most trusted players at Feyenoord, operating at right-back, central defence and as a holding midfielder in the last two seasons.

A regular in Slot’s line-up, Geertruida has made 44 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring an impressive seven times, despite operating, in the main, as a centre-half.

Having recently been spotted in the crowd for Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at West Ham last Sunday, the rumour mill has gone into overdrive over a possible move to Anfield for the Netherlands international.

Indeed, multiple reports in the country believe the star is very much on Slot’s radar and is well placed to become his first signing at Anfield, amid claims an offer of £25m would be enough to tempt the Eredivisive side to cash in.

Now journalist Dean Jones, speaking to Givemesport, has provided a big update on the prospects of that move going through.

“The fact he was at Liverpool’s game with West Ham has obviously got tongues wagging, and it is easy to connect the dots to suggest he could be moving to Liverpool by following Slot,” Jones started.

“At this stage, that would be jumping ahead about four steps because I think he was at the game on his own time, but people I’ve spoken to in the Netherlands say it would not be a surprise if he was pushing for a move like that because he is very ambitious.

“One of the good things about him as a defender is his versatility, and one of the promising things about him as a transfer target would be that he does not hold huge value in the market. He could probably be landed for around £25m, so let’s just say it’s one to keep an eye on.”

READ MORE: Record-breaking Liverpool star emerges as a ‘shock target’ for Euro giants as Reds consider brutal sale