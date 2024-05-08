Arne Slot looks set to stun Ruben Amorim with his first signing at Liverpool, as Sporting Lisbon star Goncalo Inacio is reportedly eager to shine in the Premier League next season.

Slot is due to arrive at Liverpool this summer, and the Dutchman is already identifying areas of Jurgen Klopp’s squad which need improvement. Liverpool spent big to overhaul their midfield last summer, though Slot could still do with another central midfielder joining ahead of next season.

With Diogo Jota struggling with injuries and Cody Gakpo impressing at left wing, Slot might decide that he needs another centre-forward to help Darwin Nunez out.

The departing Feyenoord boss believes the first position which needs bolstering, however, is centre-back. After all, Virgil van Dijk is likely entering the final few years of his career, while Joel Matip will depart Anfield on a free transfer.

On Saturday, it emerged that Slot could rub salt in the wounds of an ex-Liverpool manager target, Amorim, by snaring Inacio for Liverpool.

According to an update from CaughtOffside, Liverpool have a very good chance of signing the left-footed centre-back as he wants to leave Portugal and try himself out in the Premier League.

Inacio will not be held back by Sporting’s demands either, as he has a €60million (£52m) release clause in his contract. Given the 22-year-old’s huge potential, that fee is well worth Liverpool matching.

The report adds that English rivals Manchester United and Newcastle United have joined Liverpool in pursuing the defender.

Liverpool transfers: Goncalo Inacio could arrive at Anfield

But Michael Edwards looks set to hand Slot Inacio as his first Liverpool signing, as the Merseyside giants are leading the race for the Portugal international.

Inacio could learn from Van Dijk over the next few years before eventually succeeding the Dutchman and forcing his way into Slot’s starting eleven.

He excels at playing out from the back and breaking the opposition press, traits which Slot will love. Inacio could go on to form a brilliant centre-half partnership with Ibrahima Konate in the long run – the Frenchman may have struggled in recent weeks but he remains a top defender in his own right.

Should Liverpool fend off Man Utd and Newcastle and complete a deal for Inacio, then his compatriot Jota could help him learn the ropes at Anfield. Liverpool also have Portugal U21 international Fabio Carvalho on their books, and the attacking midfielder has spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Hull City.

