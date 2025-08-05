Liverpool’s monumental squad overhaul continues at a rapid rate with reports shedding light on five more who could be sold in permanent exits this month.

Much has been made of Liverpool’s spending this summer, but what’s important to remember is the Reds are recouping healthy fees from player sales.

The Reds’ outlay to date stands at £252m, per The Athletic. While that is the highest in the Premier League – and could rise much higher if Alexander Isak arrives – £114.5m has been recouped from sales.

That puts Liverpool’s net spend at £137.5m. For context, the biggest net spenders this summer are Arsenal at £185.7m.

Isak is still a wanted man at Liverpool and Newcastle could open the doors to his sale if convincing Benjamin Sesko to join them over Man Utd.

To fund what will unquestionably be a British record move for Isak, further exits are on the horizon at Anfield. The first to depart will be homegrown midfielder, Tyler Morton.

The 22-year-old will net Liverpool £15m and as an academy graduate, that money will be logged as ‘pure profit’ on Liverpool’s books.

Per The Athletic, Morton’s switch to Lyon is ‘on the verge’ of being completed.

A follow-up from Ben Jacobs on X revealed Morton will complete the second part of his medical today (Tuesday).

Four more exits after Morton?

The exodus won’t stop there, with the report naming Kostas Tsimikas, Ben Doak, Federico Chiesa and Darwin Nunez as being on the chopping block.

Tsimikas is reportedly weighing up whether to leave amid an anticipated cut in game-time. Milos Kerkez has been signed to become the new starter at left-back and will be backed up by Andy Robertson.

As third choice in the only position he plays, Tsimikas is well aware he’ll feature infrequently if staying.

Liverpool have received an abundance of interest from a ‘number of clubs’ for Doak. However, the report suggested the interest so far has centred on loan deals and Liverpool prefer a permanent sale.

Like Morton and Caoimhin Kelleher, Jarell Quansah and Trent Alexander-Arnold before him, any sale would be ‘pure profit’ for Liverpool.

Chiesa could be the subject of a bidding war between leading Italian sides. Napoli and Atalanta both look primed to make offers.

Nunez, meanwhile, will generate by far the biggest fee of the quintet, with Al-Hilal prepared to pay €70m / £61m for the Uruguayan.

Taking to YouTube earlier on Tuesday morning, Fabrizio Romano stated a club-to-club agreement between Liverpool and Al-Hilal will not be an issue.

The only barrier to a deal is Al-Hilal convincing Nunez to give up on European football and move to the Saudi Pro League.

AC Milan have made an approach for Nunez but per The Athletic, they can’t come close to bidding the types of sums Liverpool will greenlight a sale for.

Furthermore, Al-Hilal have now ramped up talks with Nunez over personal terms in an attempt to accelerate proceedings and remove the European threat.

