First Liverpool bid for Arne Slot REJECTED, as Romano, Ornstein, Joyce confirm likely end result

Liverpool have failed with their first attempt to prise Arne Slot out of Feyenoord, though three trusted reporters have all strongly hinted he will be the man who succeeds Jurgen Klopp this summer.

Slot, 45, has emerged as Liverpool’s No 1 target to replace outgoing legend Jurgen Klopp. The Reds had initially explored moves for Xabi Alonso and Ruben Amorim. However, Alonso opted to remain loyal to Bayer Leverkusen for one more season at least and Liverpool have soured on Sporting CP boss Amorim.

Slot has thus emerged as the primary candidate to spearhead the new era at Anfield. The 45-year-old lifted the Eredivisie title with Feyenoord last season and added to his trophy haul when winning the KNVB Cup (Dutch FA Cup) last Sunday.

Slot’s deal in Rotterdam does not contain a release clause. As such, Liverpool must agree a compensation fee with Feyenoord before a deal can be struck.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano brought news on Tuesday of Liverpool holding initial talks with Slot. A fresh update on Wednesday morning revealed those discussions were “very positive” and Slot is “keen” to sign with the Reds.

The Daily Mail claimed Feyenoord are seeking a compensation package worth £8.6m/€10m. That is half the price Feyenoord quoted Tottenham (€20m) when Spurs showed interest in Slot one year ago.

But despite the discounted rate, Romano has revealed Liverpool’s first effort to agree a deal with Feyenoord has not succeeded.

First offer rejected, but Liverpool need not fear

Taking to X, the trusted reporter stated Liverpool’s ‘initial bid’ was ‘not accepted.’ Romano did not reveal why, though the obvious answer would be Liverpool did not meet Feyenoord’s £8.6m asking price.

In any case, there doesn’t appear to be any great need for Liverpool fans to panic.

Romano – along with the Athletic’s David Ornstein and Paul Joyce of the Times – all strongly hinted Slot will be the man to succeed Klopp when all is said and done.

Romano noted talks between the two clubs are ongoing and the discussions are ‘good and constructive.’ There is ‘confidence’ on Liverpool’s end that an agreement will be ironed out.

Ornstein confirmed Slot is Liverpool’s No 1 target and revealed news of Liverpool’s interest was purposely kept secret so as not to destabilise Feyenoord prior to Sunday’s Dutch Cup final.

Liverpool will continue to conduct their approach with respect to Feyenoord and Ornstein echoed the claims Slot is ‘enthusiastic about the possibility of moving to Merseyside.’

Finally, the Times’ Paul Joyce – who is arguably the most reliable reporter with regards to Liverpool news – wrote: ‘The talks with Feyenoord are believed to centre on compensation which is a clear indication Slot is keen on taking the job.’

Furthermore, Joyce revealed Feyenoord had cancelled a pre-arranged press conference due to take place today.

The inference there is there are more important matters to discuss at present, namely Slot moving to Liverpool.

Why do Liverpool want Arne Slot?

The Dutchman operates with a 4-2-3-1 formation which far more closely resembles the formation Liverpool have deployed under Jurgen Klopp.

Both Alonso and Amorim feature back threes, meaning Liverpool’s current squad may have required wholesale changes to meet either of those managers’ requirements.

Furthermore, Slot holds a reputation as being a manager who is excellent at developing young players. His insistence on a high intensity press also mirrors the approach Klopp took during his nine-year stint with Liverpool.

Slot has also shown his ability to work with a limited transfer budget and still be successful. Feyenoord’s wage bill pales in comparison to Ajax’s and is significantly below PSV Eindhoven’s.

Nonetheless, Slot guided Feyenoord to just their second Eredivisie title since the turn of the century last year and followed that up with a Dutch Cup victory this time around.

Euro expert details what Liverpool are getting

Providing context on the man Liverpool are chasing, European football expert, Andy Brassall, told Sky Sports News: “He’s no surprise to other Premier League clubs once he won the Eredivisie with Feyenoord last season.

“He could’ve come to the Premier League last summer. Tottenham were very interested in him, but he decided to stay at Feyenoord.

“I think partly because he knew what sort of nick Ajax were in, of course they’ve had a terrible season and he thought he could maybe repeat, reckoning without Peter Bosz’s PSV who’ve been brilliant.

“If you look at Feyenoord’s points total and the way they’ve played this season, in any normal season they are winning the league again. But PSV have been absolutely outstanding.

“Feyenoord have won the Dutch Cup and Slot is a guy who’s got a consistent record of success and playing attacking football over a number of years.

“In the Covid season of 2019/20 he could’ve easily won the league with AZ Alkmaar had the league not been brought to an abrupt halt, of course no Dutch championship was awarded in that season.

“I think that idea of really developing teams and working with younger players as well is something that chimes with Liverpool at the moment.”

