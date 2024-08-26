Liverpool are primed to unveil their first signing of the summer after a deal was fully agreed and a medical booked, though Arne Slot will now face a giant selection headache in the near future.

Liverpool’s primary goal entering the summer transfer window was the acqusition of a ball-playing No 6. Unfortunately for the Reds, Martin Zubimendi – identified as the perfect player for Arne Slot’s system – reneged on a verbal promise made to sporting director Richard Hughes.

Rather than sign the next best option, Liverpool have elected to bide their time and are instead shoring up other positions.

Liverpool possess arguably the greatest goalkeeper in the game today in the form of Alisson Becker. However, the Brazilian will turn 32 in October and Liverpool are looking to the future.

Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili is widely regarded as one of the premier goalkeepers in LaLiga and also impressed at Euro 2024 with Georgia.

Liverpool pursued the 6ft 6in stopper and per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, a deal has been fully agreed.

Full details in Giorgi Mamardashvili transfer

Taking to X, Romano reported: “Giorgi Mamardashvili to Liverpool, here we go!

“Medical today for Georgian goalkeeper as he’s joining Liverpool from Valencia.”

Mamardashvili’s medical began early on Monday afternoon. Barring any late hitches, the goalkeeper will become Liverpool’s first signing of the summer. A six-year deal running until 2023 has been agreed between the player and club.

However, Mamardashvili will spend the 2024/25 season loaned back to Valencia before linking up with his new Anfield teammates in 2025.

A follow-up from Romano divulged the finer details in the move.

“Contract valid for the next six years,” wrote the reporter. “€30m fixed fee, €5m easy add-ons.

“Joining Liverpool in July 2025 as planned. 10 percent future sell-on clause for Valencia.”

The obvious question to ask is what does the signing mean for Alisson?

Alisson rejects Saudi interest, wants longer Liverpool stay

One school of thought is Liverpool enjoy one last season from Alisson before selling the keeper to Saudi Arabia in 2025.

Should they not feel the time is right to ditch Alisson, his exit could be delayed until 2026, with Mamardashvili spending a second season out on loan. Alisson is contracted to Liverpool until 2027.

However, in quotes carried by the Times, Alisson recently revealed he has already rejected Saudi interest and his hope is to remain at Liverpool for the long-term and potentially even sign a new deal.

As such, Liverpool and Slot could have an almighty selection headache brewing in 2025 and beyond. However, having to choose between two world class players is certainly more preferable than choosing between none.

Confirming recent Saudi links, Alisson said: “Yes, they had interest. I want to honour my contract and finish my contract here or make a new one. I am really happy here. My family is happy.

“I never got to the point where I was talking about wages and things like this. It was just interest, but when you hear about the numbers the other players are getting you are a little bit attracted. That is normal.

“At the end of the day, you play football for love, it is the thing you like to do, but it is our profession and we want to use the years that we have to make the most of it. I think I am open to that personally but not now. Now is not the time.

“While I still have my contract here, I will be focused here. If it is in the interest of the club to negotiate [to sell] me, then it will be a different conversation.

“When the interest from Saudi came, I cannot close the door on a big deal [without thinking]. But my decision was always to stay and focus on the things we can achieve, this new beginning and this new start, and I am really excited about that.

“We are starting fresh with new energy and looking forward to what this season will bring for us.”

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Liverpool first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Liverpool told Alisson of Mamardashvili plans

Alisson was informed by Liverpool of their intention to move for Mamardashvili before they accelerated their pursuit.

The stopper bares no grudges towards the club for signing a player in his position and threw his backing behind Liverpool’s decision to plan for the future.

“The club needs to prepare for the future,” he said. “We are not going to last forever here, I am getting old! No, for a goalkeeper I am still young, I have a lot of energy and I still have much to give for this club and I want to give to the club as much as I can.

“They will do it for different positions as well. We have so many important players with the contract expiring and the club needs to organise themselves for the future.

“I think it was a good idea. I knew about that [Mamardashvili] before it came out on social media and that is a good message for me because the club cares about what I think.

“They are doing the right thing but, on my side, as long as I have my contract here and as long as I am happy here, the club is happy with me, my family is happy here, [so] I will stay.”

DON’T MISS: Eddie Howe speaks out on Liverpool interest in Anthony Gordon as late transfer swoop mooted