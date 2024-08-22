TEAMtalk can reveal a Liverpool move for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is done, while how much the deal will cost and the club’s immediate plans in that position have been clarified.

Liverpool have endured a frustrating transfer window to date, with no arrivals through the door and plenty of players leaving the club.

Long-serving defender Joel Matip was released at the end of his contract, while midfielder Thiago Alcantara retired shortly after becoming a free agent.

Attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho joined Brentford earlier this month, while midfielder Bobby Clark has joined Red Bull Salzburg and centre-back Sepp van den Berg seems on the cusp of linking up with Thomas Frank’s men – although Bayer Leverkusen are said to be trying to hijack that move.

Moreover, the Reds failed to sign Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi, just when it looked like they would sign the Spain international for just over £50m.

And other efforts to strengthen their squad have come to nothing. With just over a week until the summer transfer window shuts, not only Liverpool fans are concerned by the club’s lack of business.

Indeed, captain Virgil van Dijk is one such person.

Earlier this month, he said: “Obviously I think we should make some signings based on how long the season will go.

“But I think they are working behind the scenes and I am fully convinced and trust the club that they will do the right thing for us and get the best possible squad in order to compete in every competition that we are in.

“That is the main thing I am focusing on, having the trust and we will see what happens. I think they are working very hard behind the scenes, we will see how that pans out.”

New manager Slot took a more positive approach, saying that a lack of signings is not a sign of weakness for the Reds – rather it highlights the strength of the current squad.

Jurgen Klopp’s successor at Anfield said last week: “If you don’t strengthen, you become weaker? I don’t understand that. It’s not always true that if you bring in new players a team becomes stronger.

“Jurgen left the team in a good place. I said many times our squad is really strong and it’s not easy to find players who can strengthen us.”

First signing edges closer

Now, TEAMtalk can reveal Valencia stopper Mamardashvili is set to sign for the Reds in sporting director Richard Hughes’ first transfer arrival of the summer.

Our sources understand the Georgia international will spend this season on loan at the La Liga side before heading to Anfield in 2025.

Moreover, Fabrizio Romano claims the 6ft 6in keeper, who starred for his country in their run to the last 16 of Euro 2024, will sign for around £30m.

But the fact that he won’t play for Liverpool until next season at the earliest is unlikely to please may naysayers – who desperately want new additions for the here and now.

Moreover, first-choice keeper Alisson is just 31 and has three years left on his deal at Anfield. The Brazil international will have no desire to relinquish his spot between the sticks, meaning a fierce battle could commence for that number one jersey next year.