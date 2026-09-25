First Liverpool signing under Julian Ward could come from Real Madrid – report

Liverpool are looking to strengthen in midfield and at left-back in January

Julian Ward is primed to succeed Richard Hughes as sporting director at Liverpool and his first signing could come by way of Real Madrid, per a report.

Ward served as Liverpool’s successor in the 2022/23 campaign before departing after just one year in the role.

However, he returned to Anfield as technical director in 2024, and with Richard Hughes leaving Liverpool to become Al-Hilal’s new sporting director at the conclusion of the last summer transfer window, Ward has been lined up for a second crack at the job.

Reporting on X earlier this week, trusted reporter, David Ornstein, wrote: ‘Julian Ward expected to be appointed Liverpool sporting director.

’45-year-old Englishman preferred option to succeed Richard Hughes and become most senior #LFC sporting executive.

“Ownership-led process not closed but now drawing towards conclusion.”

And according to the latest from Pete O’Rourke at Football Insider, Ward’s first signing could be Aurelien Tchouameni.

Julian Ward could inspire Aurelien Tchouameni signing

The France international has long been on Liverpool’s radar and was the Reds’ No 1 midfield target in the summer of 2022.

Liverpool bid for the holding midfielder at that time, though once Real Madrid came calling, Tchouameni only had eyes for the Bernabeu.

However, Liverpool’s interest in the 26-year-old remains to this day and the club do appear to be lacking a specialist holding midfielder.

Per O’Rourke, Ward’s return could bring about a fresh attempt to sign Tchouameni in 2027, though the reporter stressed it won’t be an easy deal to make.

“Yeah, obviously Julian Ward does look like he’s going to be reappointed as the new sporting director at Liverpool.

“He’s obviously going to have targets in mind and there will be work to do on this Liverpool squad ahead of upcoming transfer windows.

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“As you said, Ward was interest previously in bringing Tchouameni to Anfield, and I’m sure there will be interest going forward because he remains very much on Liverpool’s radar.

“But it could be a very difficult deal to do in the near future because he only recently signed a new contract at Real until 2031.”

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