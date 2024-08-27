Giorgi Mamardashvili has agreed to sign for Liverpool while Stefan Bajcetic could leave on loan

Liverpool are on the cusp of announcing their first new signing of the Arne Slot era with Fabrizio Romano providing details of the “all sealed” agreement the Reds have struck to bring Giorgi Mamardashvili to Anfield – while a second departure of the summer with RB Salzburg is also close to being struck.

The Merseysiders have started the new season in formidable fashion, winning both their opening games by 2-0 scorelines to offer hope they will be big contenders for the Premier League title and by giving belief that the departure of Jurgen Klopp and appointment of Slot at Liverpool can actually help, not hinder, the team.

Incredibly, the Reds remain the only side of the 132 teams in European footbal’s seven major competitions not to sign a new player so far this summer, with Slot quick to highlight the quality he already boasts within his squad anyway and a major reason as to why he is refusing not to panic.

However, all that looks set to change with the Reds now understood to have finalised the capture of Mamardashvili in a deal that will go through now but will ultimately delay the 6ft 6in Georgian’s move to Anfield by at least 12 calendar months.

The Valencia goalkeeper earmarked his status as one of the game’s best keepers with some excellent displays for his nation at Euro 2024.

And with Los Che open to his sale to aid their own financial needs, they have been in talks for several weeks now over a deal with Liverpool, who quickly saw three offers for his services rejected by the LaLiga side.

Indeed, they were determined to hold out for their €40m (£35m) valuation but a compromise has now been struck that presents the ideal solution for all parties.

Liverpool transfers: Romano reveals all the details of Marmashvili move

Indeed, according to trusted transfer journalist, Romano, a deal between the two clubs is now “all sealed”.

Taking to his X, formerly Twitter, account, Romano posted: “Liverpool and Valencia are now signing all docs for Giorgi Mamardashvili deal! It’s all sealed.

“Medical tests successfully completed yesterday [Monday] and now contracts being signed. €35m package, sell-on clause and six year deal for Mamardashvili joining LFC in 2025.”

As part of that €35m (£29.5m) arrangement, Liverpool have allowed Mamardashvili to remain on loan with the LaLiga side throughout the entirity of the 2024/25 season.

As explained by Romano, that will see the move go through next summer, though there remains a strong chance that the Georgian could remain at the Mestalla for even longer that originally stated.

Indeed, key to the 23-year-old’s arrival will be Alisson, with the Brazilian remain fully committed to the Reds and having turned his back on a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

With three years remaining on his deal, Liverpool are in no hurry to move their No 1 on, especially given he is regarded by many as one of, if not the very best in the business.

But by signing Marmashvili now, Liverpool already have their succession plan in place and have safeguarded their goalkeeper plans for the long-term future.

Salzburg in talks over Stefan Bajcetic loan deal

Meanwhile, Liverpool are in talks with RB Salzburg over a season-long loan deal for Spanish midfielder Stefan Bajcetic.

The Austrian champions are managed by former Reds assistant boss Pep Ljinders these days and are on the cusp of qualifying for the Champions League. They hold a 2-0 first-lead over Dynamo Kiev ahead of Tuesday night’s second leg final qualification game.

And with UCL football soon likely to be on offer, they are seen as an attractive side for prospective summer signings, having already raided Anfield to bring in young midfielder Bobby Clark this summer.

Now a second transfer between the clubs is on the cards this summer with Salzburg in “advanced talks” over a loan deal for the 19-year-old, who is highly-rated by Anfield chiefs but has slipped down the pecking order off the back of an injury-plagued 2023/24 season.

Providing an update on X, Romano posted: “RB Salzburg in advanced talks to sign Stefan Bajcetic on loan from Liverpool. Negotiations at final stages with details to be clarified but already underway, as Pep Lijnders wants Stefan.

“Clubs in Spain also wanted him but RB Salzburg are now close.”

Indeed, TEAMtalk understands that one of those clubs in the mix were Real Sociedad, with the Reds having offered the teenager to the LaLiga side as part of their negotiations for Martin Zubimendi.

But while that deal failed to go through, Sociedad were still keen to land the teenager as they look to fill the gap in their side vacated by Mikel Merino’s transfer to Arsenal.

And while Liverpool were open to the move, they left the decision on Bajcetic’s hands once Salzburg made their move. Now it seems the Ljinders connection is key, with Bajcetic agreeing to the move and with the arrangement set to become official in the coming days.

The move is likely to be a straight loan only with the Austrians not having any sort of option to make the move permanent.