Arne Slot is hoping to secure the signing of Milos Kerkez for Liverpool

There’s a growing belief at Liverpool that they’ve already wrapped up their first summer signing, even though it’s a player a lot of other clubs are interested in too.

Liverpool are gearing up for a busy summer transfer window in which they hope they’ll be strengthening a title-winning squad. Even though they’ve been dominant in the Premier League this season, they need to refresh some areas of their squad to keep that form up for the long term.

Uncertainty remains over the futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah – regular starters at right-back, centre-back and right-wing respectively. Those positions will have to be on the agenda for the summer, especially right-back, but there could be a big change on the opposite side of defence as well.

Andy Robertson has struggled to match his best form this season at left-back, which has become a key area for Liverpool to upgrade despite the Scotland international still being under contract until 2026.

In terms of a replacement, TEAMtalk has consistently reported that Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez is a top target for Liverpool, whose sporting director Richard Hughes originally brought him to the Premier League for the Cherries.

Sources revealed that there would be meetings to determine Kerkez’s future over the international break as interest grew in the Hungary international. And now, a conclusion is getting closer.

Liverpool’s signing of Kerkez is ‘all-but nailed down’, according to the latest update on Sunday published by The Sun.

The report claims Liverpool ‘believe they have won the battle’ to sign Kerkez, who’s also caught the attention of Manchester United.

Kerkez to Liverpool optimism grows

It follows claims from Anfield Index through the week that Kerkez ‘wants’ to leave Bournemouth and ‘would be willing’ to choose Liverpool for his next step.

His preference for Liverpool seems to be becoming clearer, with the latest report naming one factor behind that.

It’s noted that the chance to link up with his international teammate Dominik Szoboszlai at Liverpool has helped Kerkez make up his mind.

But the Reds will have to stump up a big fee to get them both on the same side. While Bournemouth bought Kerkez from AZ for just £14m, they could now sell him to Liverpool for £50m.

Not only would that make Kerkez Liverpool’s most expensive left-back signing ever, but he’d actually be their second most expensive defender of any kind, behind only Van Dijk.

Nevertheless, TEAMtalk sources have clarified that Bournemouth won’t stand in Kerkez’s way if he wants to move on – they just need their price to be met.

Liverpool transfer news: Early TAA exit/All change up front

Meanwhile, there have been fresh claims that Liverpool could let Real Madrid sign Alexander-Arnold before his contract expires.

It’s widely believed that Alexander-Arnold has given his word to Madrid over a free move this summer, but they will have the chance to buy him before the Club World Cup.

And reports are now suggesting Liverpool could accept a small fee to let Alexander-Arnold go and play in it for Madrid in June.

Another player who could be moved out of Liverpool this summer is striker Darwin Nunez, due to his underwhelming form.

And there are rumours an elite manager has made the costly Uruguayan a top summer target.

As for a replacement, Liverpool are ambitiously being linked with someone shining in La Liga.

Milos Kerkez: The story so far

August 2020 – Makes his senior debut in the Hungarian second tier at the age of just 16 years and nine months.

February 2021– After receiving a call from Paolo Maldini, moves to Italy to link up with AC Milan’s youth system.

January 2022 – Having never graduated to Milan’s first team, completes a move to AZ, initially linking up with the Dutch side’s reserve team.

May 2022 – Makes his first senior appearance for AZ in an Eredivisie match.

June 2022 – Earns his first call-up to the Hungary national team, but remains an unused substitute.

August 2022 – Scores his first goal for AZ, which was the winner against Sparta Rotterdam.

September 2022 – Makes his international debut for Hungary in a win over Germany.

May 2023 – Starts the second leg of the Europa Conference League semi-final against West Ham to reach 17 appearances in the competition from his debut European season.

July 2023 – After being linked with Lazio and Benfica, moves to the Premier League instead by joining Bournemouth.

August 2023 – Makes his Premier League debut and the first of 33 appearances in his maiden season in English football.

June 2024 – Starts all three of Hungary’s group-stage matches at Euro 2024 before their elimination.

November 2024 – Provides both of his side’s assists in a 2-1 win as Bournemouth secure a historic first ever victory over Manchester City.

November 2024 – Scores his first Premier League goal in a win over Wolves.

March 2025 – Reaches five assists for the season by setting up a goal against Spurs.

VOTE: What happens to Robertson?