Where will Kelleher go if he leaves Liverpool?

Caoimhin Kelleher has been unable to dislodge Alisson Becker as the first-choice goalkeeper at Liverpool and could look to leave the club next year.

Kelleher made his first-team debut for the Reds back in September 2019 but has since made just 57 appearances in all competitions.

He has impressed during Alisson’s recent absence through injury and kept back-to-back clean sheets in wins over Real Madrid and Manchester City.

But Alisson will almost certainly reclaim his starting spot when fully fit and Giorgi Mamardashvili is set to arrive at Anfield next summer.

“I made it clear in the last few years I want to go be a number one and play week in, week out,” Kelleher said in September.

“The club made the decision to get another goalkeeper. From the outside looking in, looks like they have made a decision to go in another direction.

“My ambition has always been clear the last few seasons that I want to be a number one. Sometimes from the outside looking in, it looks like it is 100 per cent my decision but at times it is not always in my hands.”

We’ve taken a look at five clubs Kelleher could potentially join in 2025 as he looks for regular first-team football.

Chelsea

The goalkeeping position at Chelsea has been an issue for a succession of managers ever since Thibaut Courtois joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2018.

Kepa Arrizabalaga failed to justify his £71.8million price tag and Edouard Mendy initially impressed before falling out of favour at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea signed Robert Sanchez from Brighton in the summer of 2023, and he has been Enzo Maresca’s first-choice goalkeeper this season.

But the Spain international has already made three errors leading to a goal in the 2024/25 season, which is the joint-most of any Premier League player.

He has also conceded two penalties in the league this season and Chelsea are reportedly plotting a summer raid for Kelleher.

The goalkeeper has been a thorn in Chelsea’s side in recent years, producing brilliant performances against the club in the 2022 EFL Cup final and the 2024 EFL Cup final.

Chelsea are currently third in the Premier League and may be able to offer Champions League football next season, although Liverpool might not want to sell to one of their rivals.

Save after save after save. Take a bow, Caoimhin Kelleher 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Hjq9gXh4lK — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 26, 2024

West Ham United

West Ham have the joint-fourth worst defensive record in the Premier League this season and Alphonse Areola has received a lot of criticism for his performances.

“I must admit at the moment the goalkeeper doesn’t fill me with any confidence,” former West Ham striker Tony Cottee said.

“He is a good shot-stopper, but his distribution, his command of the penalty area, I think there seems to be a lot of hesitancy in front of him.”

The France international has now lost his place in the starting lineup and Lukasz Fabianski has started their last five Premier League games.

But Fabianski is just four months shy of his 40th birthday and his contract with the Hammers is due to expire at the end of the season.

Kelleher would be a big upgrade on both Areola and Fabianski and the 26-year-old goalkeeper still has his best years ahead of him.

Newcastle United

Despite currently having five senior goalkeepers in their ranks, Newcastle United are likely to enter the market for a new No.1 in 2025.

John Ruddy, Martin Dubravka and Mark Gillespie are all out of contract at the end of the season and summer signing Odysseas Vlachodimos has already been linked with a move away from the club.

Nick Pope is currently the first-choice goalkeeper at St James’ Park and is a brilliant shot-stopper, but he has been criticised for his distribution and ball-playing ability.

Newcastle tried to sign James Trafford from Burnley in the summer and had a £15million bid rejected by the Championship side, who were holding out for £30million.

But Trafford endured a difficult debut season in the Premier League in 2023/24 and a £25million move for Kelleher would arguably represent a better deal for Newcastle.

The move could also appeal to Kelleher as Newcastle played Champions League football last season and are now hoping to get back into European competitions.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth were linked with Kelleher in the summer before they agreed to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea on a season-long loan deal.

The Spain international has since made eight Premier League appearances for the Cherries and impressed in their 2-0 win over Arsenal.

But he signed a one-year contract extension with Chelsea prior to joining Andoni Iraola’s side and the loan deal doesn’t include a buy option.

After his loan spell at the Vitality Stadium expires at the end of the season, Bournemouth could potentially reignite their interest in Kelleher.

The goalkeeper showcased his talents against Bournemouth earlier in the season and made seven saves to earn a clean sheet for Liverpool.

“We needed our goalkeeper today more than in all the other matches we played before because, like I just said, Bournemouth got more chances than I am used to seeing the other teams getting against us in the first six games of the season,” Arne Slot said after the 3-0 win.

“But it was a good thing that we had Caoimhin today because he made some really good saves – which Alisson [Becker] did in the other games as well, but he didn’t have to make that many as Caoimhin made today.”

Celtic

After Joe Hart decided to hang up his gloves at the end of the 2023/24 season, Celtic signed Kasper Schmeichel on a free transfer.

He has made a brilliant start to the season, conceding just four goals in 13 Scottish Premiership appearances and keeping 10 clean sheets.

But the 38-year-old is a stop-gap signing and Celtic have reportedly earmarked Kelleher as a long-term choice for their number one position.

A move to Glasgow would see the Republic of Ireland international link up with his international teammates Adam Idah and Liam Scales.

Having lifted the Scottish Premiership 12 times in the last 13 seasons, Celtic can offer him a route to silverware as well as Champions League football.

But Kelleher is reportedly valued at around £25million and a deal for the goalkeeper would easily eclipse Celtic’s transfer record, which currently stands at just £11million.

