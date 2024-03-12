Five Liverpool deals Michael Edwards could make, with first coup already agreed

Michael Edwards has agreed to return to Liverpool in order to oversee the post-Jurgen Klopp era at Anfield and his first coup has already been agreed.

The former Sporting Director oversaw Liverpool’s transfer business from 2016 to 2022 and he was responsible for some big decisions in that time.

It was Edwards who reportedly pushed for the signing of Mohamed Salah in 2017 and he also played a key role in luring the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker to the club.

With Klopp set to leave at the end of the season, a lot of uncertainty currently surrounds Liverpool. However, with Edwards back in charge of football operations, the Reds will be in safe hands.

We’ve taken a closer look at Edwards and have assessed the first five deals that he could make upon his return to the club.

Richard Hughes

With Edwards himself stepping into a senior football operations role, his first job will be to finalise the appointment of a new sporting director and it seems like he’s already got his man.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a deal for Bournemouth technical director Hughes has already been agreed upon.

Earlier this month, the Cherries announced that Hughes would be leaving the club at the end of the season and Liverpool have been quick to swoop in.

Hughes is highly thought-of in the footballing world, having been responsible for some of Bournemouth’s best signings over the last 10 years.

During his time at the Vitality Stadium, he oversaw deals for the likes of Callum Wilson, Dominic Solanke and Nathan Ake.

With Edwards returning to the club and having someone like Hughes as part of the team, Liverpool should be in safe hands heading into the post-Klopp era.

Xabi Alonso

Perhaps the biggest task that Edwards faces is deciding upon Klopp’s successor. It’s no secret that Alonso is the club’s first choice, but the Reds face fierce competition from Bayern Munich for his signature.

Alonso’s managerial reputation has grown immensely over the last 12 months and he’s perhaps the most sought-after manager in world football right now.

With Bayer Leverkusen on track to win the Bundesliga and still in with a chance of winning the DFB-Pokal and Europa League, it’s no wonder that his stock is so high at the moment.

Last month, TEAMtalk sources revealed that Alonso’s preference is to join Liverpool over Bayern Munich and the 42-year-old has a three-year contract offer on the table.

While alternative options will no doubt be under consideration, it’s clear that Alonso is the club’s number one target to replace Klopp this summer.

Mohamed Salah

One of the most pressing issues facing Edwards relates to the future of Salah. The 31-year-old is out of contract in 2025 and the club will be faced with a big decision this summer.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have been told they can ‘name their price’ for the Egyptian forward with Saudi Pro League sides ready to spend big on luring the superstar to the Middle East.

The Reds snubbed a gigantic £150m offer from Al-Ittihad in the summer, but they could see the upcoming window as the ideal chance to cash in on the 31-year-old.

It will be up to Edwards and his team to determine Salah’s market value and decide whether to sell him this summer. Alternatively, the club could look to tie him down to a new contract.

Despite being the wrong side of 30, Salah is still one of the best players in the world and Liverpool would be hard-pressed to immediately replace him.

The 31-year-old is Liverpool’s top scorer this season with 19 goals and that’s despite missing a chunk of the campaign through injury. Whether he stays or goes, Edwards will no doubt have a big say on his future.

Marc Guehi

Signing another central defender to compete with the likes of Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate is seen as a priority for Liverpool in the summer.

With Joel Matip’s contract set to expire at the end of the campaign, the club are currently on the hunt for his long-term replacement and Guehi is a name who continues to be linked with the Reds.

Earlier this month, TEAMtalk sources revealed that Liverpool have made contact with the representatives of Guehi ahead of a potential move.

The Crystal Palace defender is under contract at Selhurst Park until 2026 and reports have indicated that the club are looking for a minimum of £50m for the England international.

Liverpool aren’t alone in their interest in Guehi either as the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham have also been sniffing around the 23-year-old.

There’s no doubt that Guehi would boost Liverpool’s defensive options, although the club does have several alternative targets in mind if they aren’t able to prize him away from Selhurst Park.

Florian Wirtz

This would be an ambitious swoop by Liverpool and would likely depend on if they can secure Alonso as their next boss. Wirtz is currently being linked with Europe’s biggest sides and the Reds are among the clubs interested.

The dynamic attacking midfielder has enjoyed a tremendous season with Bayer Leverkusen, producing an impressive 24 goal contributions across all competitions.

In November last year, TEAMtalk sources revealed that Leverkusen would only consider selling Wirtz for a fee of €100m (£85.5m) which certainly isn’t cheap.

Although with his current skill set and obvious potential, a number of clubs will surely be tempted to submit an offer for the 20-year-old in the summer.

While Liverpool are among the clubs keen on signing the dynamic midfielder, prizing him out of Germany won’t be straightforward.

Wirtz’s representative and father, Hans-Joachim Wirtz, recently spoke about the 20-year-old and why he seems content to stay with Leverkusen for the time being.

“Florian has a contract in Leverkusen until 2027,” he told Kolner Stadt-Anzeiger. “That is roughly how long he will stay at Leverkusen. There’s no answer what will happen when. We should wait for the next two years and then we’ll see what happens.”

“Florian is very lucky to have Xabi Alonso, who brings a lot of qualities. He has a great relationship with the whole team. It’s the right coach at the right time.”

