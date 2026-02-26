Slot vs Alonso: Five Liverpool summer signings from each to guarantee Prem title No 3

Five signings Arne Slot or Xabi Alonso could make at Liverpool this summer

Liverpool are facing some huge decisions this summer after their disastrous Premier League title defence, with questions still remaining over Arne Slot’s long-term future as Anfield legend Xabi Alonso sits primed as his replacement, and TEAMtalk has looked at five signings from both that should get the club firmly back into that title conversation next season.

In terms of Slot’s continued tenure on Merseyside, it appears that now solely hinges on securing Champions League qualification, with the Reds firmly in that mix for a top-five finish.

However, anything less than that is likely to see FSG pull the trigger on the title-winning Dutchman and hand the reins to former Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid chief Alonso, who rejected the chance to head back to Liverpool prior to Slot being named as Jurgen Klopp’s successor in 2024.

With there still being the distinct possibility that either coach leads the Reds into next season, we’ve looked at five signings each could make that would unquestionably see Liverpool possess the strongest starting XI AND squad in the league, and led to them being overwhelming favourites to win the league again…

Five Liverpool signings for Slot

Antonee Robinson

The Fulham standout is a long-standing target for the Reds and would provide healthy competition for Milos Kerkez in the left-back spot, following Andy Robertson’s expected summer departure.

The USA international, who is expected to play a major role for his country at the World Cup this summer, has enjoyed another impressive campaign for Marco Silva’s side and is considered to have better defensive qualities than Kerkez.

That would allow Slot to go horses for courses depending on who Liverpool are playing, while Robinson would probably only cost in the region of £30million.

Micky van de Ven

The no-brainer signing that both Slot and Alonso would love to have in their Liverpool starting XI, with a move looking increasingly likely given the complete mess Tottenham are currently in.

Our sources recently revealed how the Netherlands star has signalled his intention to move on this summer, especially with talks over a lucrative contract extension now parked as Spurs battle against relegation.

Van de Ven combines pace, power and a genuine goalscoring threat from the back, although it would probably mean Virgil van Dijk switching to a more natural right-sided berth at the heart of the defence.

The Tottenham man would not come cheap, though, with the north London outfit set to demand around £100m for a player who is still under contract until 2029.

Elliot Anderson

The Nottingham Forest star is expected to be one of the transfer stories of the summer, with the likes of Manchester City and Manchester United also keen on securing his services.

Another player who won’t come cheap, with Forest set to demand £100m, Anderson has the sort of midfield traits that would combine what Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister do at Anfield.

Indeed, he has the defensive wherewithal to play as a N0.6, the box-to-box capacity to play as an eight and also the creative side to his game to operate in a more attacking midfield role.

Yan Diomande

A name that continually keeps cropping up with our sources when it comes to a switch to the Premier League and Liverpool in particular.

Man Utd are also keen on the Leipzig star, as we recently reported, but the Reds are firmly in the mix to strike a deal for a player who is viewed as the potential long-term successor to Mo Salah on Liverpool’s right-flank.

Diomande is regarded as one the top young attacking talents operating in Europe, but whether or not the Reds are willing to splash out his near £88m price tag, especially if Salah stays for another season, remains to be seen.

Anthony Gordon

The boyhood Liverpool fan, who was in the club’s youth ranks before heading to Everton as an 11-year-old, continues to be linked with a move back to the red half of Merseyside.

Our sources recently reported how Newcastle are standing firm over any exit for the England forward, and although publicly, Gordon denies claims that he’d be interested in a move to Anfield, it is our understanding that he would jump at the chance to return to the club.

Another player who will not come cheap, though, and force the Reds into another major outlay this summer.

Five Liverpool signings for Alonso

Nathaniel Brown

The Reds are known to be keeping a close eye on the Eintracht Frankfurt left-back, who Alonso will have first-hand knowledge of from his time coaching in Germany.

At €65m (£56m, $76m), Brown would be seen as more of a frontline starter ahead of Kerkez, while we’ve also previously revealed Manchester City’s interest in his services.

The Germany international is capable of playing as a traditional left-back or in a wing-back role and is known for his strong defensive work, something that cannot be said for a number of the full-backs currently on Liverpool’s books.

Micky van de Ven

We’ve obviously already stated the claim for Van der Ven to swap north London for Merseyside this summer, given that there is probably not a manager in the country who would not take him – bar Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.

Alonso would also have the option to use the 24-year-old in the left-back position he occupies regularly at international level, something that Spurs rarely do, despite their issues with that position.

Van de Ven’s pace alongside Van Dijk’s nous would be a dream pairing for the Reds.

Aurelien Tchouameni

A player who has been heavily linked with Liverpool going back as far as 2022, while the links from Alonso’s time with the Frenchman at Real Madrid make this a no-brainer – if the Spanish giants give it the go-ahead.

Tchouameni would be the perfect defensive midfield pivot for Alonso, while he also has the capabilities to play further forward if needed.

The 26-year-old, who is currently under contract until 2028, is expected to cost in the region of €100m (£86.7m) if he leaves the Bernabeu after four years this summer.

Rodrygo

Another player who has been linked with a switch to the Premier League for some time, the Brazilian is a naturally left-sided attacker who can also fill in on the right.

Despite making 26 appearances for the LaLiga giants this season, only eight of those have been starts, and there is a strong feeling that the 25-year-old will finally end all the speculation over his future this summer and part ways.

Alonso knows exactly what he would get from Rodrygo, along with the versatility he would bring to the Liverpool forward line.

Yan Diomande

More of an FSG summer signing this one compared to the Leipzig star being tied to a particular manager pick, although Alonso will be fully aware of the damage Diomande can do from his three years in charge at Leverkusen.

The explosive 19-year-old Ivory Coast talent has scored nine goals and added seven assists in 25 outings in all competitions this season.

