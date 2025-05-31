Some of the most talked about Liverpool transfer targets

An exciting summer full of Liverpool transfer news is in store after Arne Slot guided the club to the Premier League title in 2024-25.

Last time Liverpool won the league, they spent more than £70m on strengthening their squad. This time, expect them to fork out even more money on new signings. Indeed, one of their current top targets would cost more than that alone.

Despite their dominance over the other 19 teams in the Premier League in Slot’s debut season, there are areas of the squad that need refreshing in order to stay at the top of the tree next time out.

After a quiet summer in 2024, as our sources have been predicting since February, it could be a record-breaking window this time around at Anfield.

They already have their first signing in the bag after Jeremie Frimpong joined from Bayer Leverkusen for £29.5m as a right-back replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold. So, who’s next?

Here, TEAMtalk will have the five players most heavily linked with a move to Liverpool – whether they go on to make that many more signings or not – as the summer transfer window progresses.

The evolving list starts with the most likely player to join the club before working its way down, and we’ve given an estimated transfer fee for each player based on reports.

Florian Wirtz

Current club: Bayer Leverkusen

Age: 22

Position: Attacking midfield

Estimated transfer fee: £125m

Liverpool have been working on making it a double raid on Leverkusen with what would be one of the most eye-catching moves of the summer.

They’ve put in a bid for attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz; if accepted, he would become their new record signing.

Wirtz was previously linked with Manchester City, but that trail has frozen over. Bayern Munich have also been in the hunt, but they now think he’s Liverpool-bound.

The only threat Liverpool might have to keep an eye on would be Real Madrid, where Xabi Alonso could try and get Wirtz to follow him.

But it’s Liverpool whose bid Leverkusen need to respond to and there’s confidence a deal is still on track.

As a playmaker, Wirtz would be most likely to fit into the no.10 role in Slot’s favoured 4-2-3-1 formation. That may make him seem like a luxury addition given they already have Dominik Szoboszlai there, but the Germany international has the better record for goal involvements and adding him would be a serious statement of intent about Liverpool not resting on their laurels.

Milos Kerkez

Current club: Bournemouth

Age: 21

Position: Left-back

Estimated transfer fee: £45m

While signing a new right-back was a necessity for Liverpool, signing a new left-back could be just as important.

At the peak of his powers, Andy Robertson was half of one of the deadliest combinations of full-backs in world football, along with Alexander-Arnold on the opposite side.

However, Robertson suffered from a decline in form in 2024-25, so Liverpool have been working on signing an upgrade.

There’s no doubt about who the top target is. Richard Hughes signed Milos Kerkez at Bournemouth and now he wants to repeat the trick.

Kerkez will cost a lot more this time around after two years of Premier League experience, but the player himself has given his full approval to a move to Liverpool.

Talks are ongoing with Bournemouth about the deal, with Fabrizio Romano recently confirming the contact between the two clubs is frequent.

Hugo Ekitike

Current club: Eintracht Frankfurt

Age: 22

Position: Striker

Estimated transfer fee: £84m

After sorting out the full-back areas, the next thing Liverpool could be looking for is a striker upgrade.

Darwin Nunez scored only five goals in the 2024-25 Premier League, so you can imagine Slot might be wondering how much more success Liverpool could have if their main striker was capable of getting three or four times that tally.

Alexander Isak would have been a dream target for Liverpool, but in terms of the five most likely players to join them, he’ll now be nowhere near after Newcastle United qualified for the Champions League to strengthen their chances of keeping him.

Instead, Liverpool are focusing firmly on Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike, who scored 15 goals in the 2024-25 Bundesliga.

A young striker to invest in, Ekitike might not necessarily be an instant hit either, but he has plenty of upside. There’s competition from elsewhere, so Liverpool might need to bid high, but he’s the target they’re most engaged with for the striker role at present.

There’s been no official offer, but Florian Plettenberg – an expert source on German football – has confirmed talks have taken place, with Slot’s green light.

Jorrel Hato

Current club: Ajax

Age: 19

Position: Centre-back/Left-back

Estimated transfer fee: £42m

Further down the list of moves to expect from Liverpool this summer, they might be in the market for a new centre-back.

Virgil van Dijk has extended his contract for another two years, but given his age, Liverpool would like to bring in a long-term successor who can learn from the club captain.

They would have been interested in Dean Huijsen before Real Madrid won the race to sign him from Bournemouth, but will now have to consider other options.

One option Liverpool have been confirmed as admirers of by experts like Fabrizio Romano is Ajax youngster Jorrel Hato.

Hato has actually spent most of this season playing as a left-back, so wouldn’t be as much of a priority if Liverpool can bring Kerkez in, but he did develop as a centre-back and Liverpool don’t have any left-footers in that role.

With that in mind, they have also been looking at RB Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba, TEAMtalk recently revealed.

They have put the work in for Hato, but may face competition from elsewhere such as Chelsea. As a Dutch player, though, he could be tempted to become part of Slot’s evolving project.

Meanwhile, Liverpool could consider signing a new defensive midfielder, so keep an eye out for any updates to this article if something starts looking more likely on that front.

Angelo Stiller

Current club: Stuttgart

Position: Central midfielder

Estimated transfer fee: £50m

At this point in the list, things are starting to get a bit more loose. It’s hard to imagine Liverpool making six expensive signings in the same summer, despite their willingness to spend.

But if there is room to strengthen further at the base of their midfield, Angelo Stiller might be a recommended solution.

The Stuttgart enforcer has regularly been touted as a Liverpool target, although some sources in Germany have played down the rumours too, which is why this link isn’t nearer the top.

Stiller might cost £50m, which would be an expensive outlay in a position Liverpool are already stocking up in. However, they could still be looking at a player with his qualities to put the finishing touches to their midfield. It will be a case of waiting and seeing on this front.