Five Liverpool targets that could help seal Premier League title: Kerkez, Osimhen…

Victor Osimhen, Milos Kerkez and Aurelien Tchouameni have all been linked with Liverpool

Liverpool are currently top of the Premier League but reinforcements in the January transfer window would help consolidate their strong position.

Arne Slot inherited a strong squad from Jurgen Klopp and had a relatively quiet summer transfer window, signing just two first-team players.

The Reds spent an initial £25million to buy Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia before loaning the goalkeeper back to the La Liga side and Federico Chiesa arrived from Juventus in a deal worth an initial £10million.

Having decided against spending big in the summer, Liverpool’s owners could now loosen the purse strings during the January transfer window.

We’ve taken a look at five players they’ve been linked with and should be targeting in January.

Piero Hincapie

While Virgil van Dijk is likely to sign a new contract at Liverpool, they still need to sign a new centre-back in 2025.

Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez have both had injury issues this season and Jarell Quansah has played a bit-part role under Slot.

The Reds have a long-standing interest in Hincapie and reportedly sent scouts to watch the Bayer Leverkusen defender last season.

He was a key part of the Leverkusen side that completed an invincible domestic campaign in 2023/24, winning the Bundesliga title and the DFB-Pokal.

The 23-year-old – who can play at centre-back and left-back – is reportedly valued at around £50million and his representatives believe he is now ready for a new challenge.

“Basically he’s a warrior,” agent Manuel Sierra told Caught Offside. “He’s a leader. He is, for me, the best left-sided central defender in the world. One of the best left-backs and the best hybrid players for sure.

“I mean, he needs – or he deserves to – play in the world’s best places. He’s very happy in Bayer, but he’s ready for the next step.”

Milos Kerkez

Since joining Bournemouth in the summer of 2023, Kerkez has established himself as one of the best young left-backs in Europe.

He has registered one goal and three assists in the Premier League this season and has also showcased his defensive qualities, keeping clean sheets against Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the Hungary international is Liverpool’s top target to replace Andy Robertson, who has endured a difficult start to the 2024/25 season.

“Andy Robertson needs help, and he (Kerkez) has been a revelation at Bournemouth,” former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher said.

“The only reason why I mention Liverpool is the fact that, yes, they’re probably looking for someone in that position, but the fact that the sporting director who brought him to Bournemouth, Richard Hughes, is now the sporting director at Liverpool.

“He’s aggressive, he’s got pace. Even when you look at him, he looks like a full-back. Little, really aggressive, after wingers on that side. He’s just bombing up and down that left side.

“He’s been superb since he’s come into the Premier League with Bournemouth, and he’s probably one to watch for the future, whether he stays at the club or moves on, because he’s made that much of an impact.”

Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in the 21-year-old, who is reportedly valued at £40million.

But United may have the money to complete a deal in the January transfer window, which leaves Liverpool in a good position in the race for Kerkez.

Wishing Milos Kerkez a very happy 21st birthday! 🎂🎈 Let’s relive his two assists against the champions 🤩🔥 pic.twitter.com/KALueDWd5P — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) November 7, 2024

Aurelien Tchouameni

Liverpool reportedly agreed personal terms with Tchoumani in the summer of 2022 ahead of a proposed move from Monaco, only for Real Madrid to hijack the deal.

The Reds have since targeted other high-profile defensive midfielders like Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia and Martin Zubimendi but they also rejected a move to Anfield.

Slot found an in-house solution and put his faith in Ryan Gravenberch, who has been deployed as their deepest-lying midfielder in 2024/25.

While the Netherlands international has impressed in his new role, Liverpool still want to sign a specialist defensive midfielder.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher reported in November that Liverpool are looking to reignite their interest in Tchouameni in the January transfer window.

Madrid are reportedly willing to listen to offers for the France international and a move to Anfield could finally come to fruition in 2025.

Leroy Sane

Sane has now entered the final six months of his contract at Bayern Munich and could be available for a cut-price fee in the January transfer window.

While he may still sign a new deal at the Allianz Arena, Liverpool are among a number of Premier League clubs monitoring his situation.

The Germany international is a proven Premier League winner, having lifted the title with Manchester City in both the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons.

“I have a fondness for the league, I still watch certain games on TV,” he said when asked about a return to England. “But the appeal for me lies in the club where I can show my best performance, develop and win titles.”

Sane would provide valuable cover for Mohamed Salah and ensure that Liverpool do not become over-reliant on the Egypt international.

The Reds are in the market for a winger as they recently showed interest in Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, although the Georgia international now looks set to join Paris Saint-Germain.

Victor Osimhen

Darwin Nunez has failed to justify the £64million transfer fee it took for Liverpool to sign him from Benfica back in 2022, scoring just 37 goals in 122 appearances in all competitions.

He has fallen down the pecking order in recent weeks, with Slot seemingly preferring Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz in the No.9 role.

But the Reds may need to sign a clinical and traditional No.9 to ensure they win their record-equalling 20th league title at the end of the season.

They have recently been linked with Osimhen, who has netted 127 goals in 240 matches in his career and has made no secret of his desire to play in the Premier League.

“I’m working so hard to make sure that I achieve my dream of playing in the Premier League some day but like I said, it’s a process and I just want to keep on this momentum and continue to do well,” he said in 2023.

The striker is currently on loan at Turkish side Galatasaray after failing to secure a permanent move away from Napoli in the summer.

His loan deal contains a break clause that would allow him to join Liverpool if they come in for him in the January transfer window.

The Nigeria international has a €75million (£62.4m /$78.1m) release clause in his Napoli contract, but the Serie A side may also consider another loan move.

