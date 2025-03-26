Five Liverpool targets available for free this summer, including Van Dijk and Salah replacements

While Liverpool may lose three key players for nothing at the end of the season, they could also dip into the free agent market themselves.

Trent Alexander-Arnold looks set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer, while Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are also approaching the end of their deals.

The Reds will potentially need to make a lot of new signings in the summer transfer window and the free agent market could save them a lot of money.

We’ve taken a look at five players who have been linked with Liverpool and have also entered the final four months of their contracts.

Leroy Sane

Should Salah depart Anfield at the end of the 2024/25 season, Liverpool will need to sign a winger who can help fill the void left by the Egypt international.

The Reds hold a long-standing interest in Sane and have reportedly been offered the chance to sign the 29-year-old on a free transfer this summer.

He is about to enter the final three months of his contract at Bayern Munich and is yet to reach an agreement over a new deal with the Bundesliga leaders.

The Germany international boasts similar playing traits to Salah as they are both left-footed wingers and like to cut inside from the right flank.

He also has a wealth of experience in the Premier League, having spent four years at Manchester City between 2016 and 2020.

The winger registered 39 goals and 43 assists in 135 appearances for City, helping the club win two league titles, an FA Cup and three League Cups.

“I have a fondness for the [Premier] League, I still watch certain games on TV,” he said when asked about a return to England. “But the appeal for me lies in the club where I can show my best performance, develop and win titles.”

Jonathan David

Liverpool will be in the market for a new striker to lead their attack in the 2025/26 season as they look to upgrade upon Darwin Nunez.

The Reds have been linked with Alexander Isak but might not be able to afford the Newcastle United striker, who is valued at around £120million (€144m / $151m).

A number of cheaper alternative options are also being considered and they have been credited with an interest in Lille’s Jonathan David.

The Canada international has netted 23 goals across all competitions in the 2024/25 season, with nine of those coming in the Champions League.

His contract with the Ligue 1 side will expire at the end of the season, and he looks set to join one of Europe’s top clubs on a free transfer.

“Obviously, with this summer going on, I am not sure if I am staying or going,” he said. “But if I do end up going, I have to push myself at the very highest level.

“When you play for a big club, your position [in the team] is never guaranteed and you need to fight. I am never guaranteed anywhere I go to start every game and play every game, I have to perform. I am willing to fight.

“I know it’s an important year. It is a big decision. I will make a wise decision.”

Angel Gomes

A Manchester United academy graduate, Gomes made just four Premier League appearances for the club and left Old Trafford on a free transfer in the summer of 2020.

The midfielder signed a five-year contract at Lille and spent a season on loan at Portuguese side Boavista before returning to the French side.

He’s since established himself as one of the best midfielders in Ligue 1, demonstrating his versatility as both an attacking playmaker and a deep-lying No.6.

The 24-year-old finished the 2023/24 season as the joint-top assist provider in Ligue 1 alongside Ousmane Dembele, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Romain Del Castillo.

He looks set to follow Jonathan David out of the exit door in the summer but recently rejected a £100,000-per-week offer from West Ham United.

“I’m aware of clubs enquiring about my situation, but I’m now completely focused on Lille,” he said. “I want to finish the season in the best way possible, and then we will see what happens, I’m focused on the present and not on negotiations.”

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool scouts have watched the England international and his versatility is highly attractive to their decision-makers.

Should Gomes make the switch to Anfield, he would join a small list of players to represent both Liverpool and Manchester United, including Michael Owen and Paul Ince.

Stefan de Vrij

Liverpool are keen to bring in a new centre-back amid the uncertainty surrounding Van Dijk, although they want to bring someone in regardless of their captain’s future.

TEAMtalk understands that Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen, Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite are all under consideration.

The trio all have a lot of potential but they will cost a lot of money and won’t be able to replace Van Dijk’s experience and leadership qualities.

Reports in Italy claim that Liverpool are now exploring a potential move for De Vrij, who plays alongside Van Dijk at international level.

The 33-year-old has over 600 first-team appearances under his belt and also has two Serie A titles, two Coppa Italia victories and four Supercoppa Italiana wins.

His contract at Inter Milan is due to expire at the end of the 2024/25 season, although the Serie A side do have an option to trigger a one-year extension and are yet to make a final decision.

While the Netherlands international would be a short-term fix for Liverpool, his signing would allow more funds to be focused on other incomings.

Jonathan Tah

Tah has spent the last 10 seasons at Bayer Leverkusen and played an integral role in their invincible title-winning campaign in 2023/24.

The centre-back came close to joining Bayern Munich last summer and has decided to leave on a free transfer at the end of the 2024/25 season, sparking interest from a number of Europe’s elite sides.

“A football career is short, and that’s why it’s always been my idea to get everything out of it that’s possible, to take all the experience with me,” he said.

“And in the summer I just had the feeling that it was time to look at something new – right after our extremely successful last season.”

Liverpool are one of the clubs linked with a free transfer swoop for the 29-year-old, who Arne Slot has lauded as “one of the best defenders in Germany.”

Barcelona are reportedly leading the race for his signature but they need to fix their financial issues, which could allow Liverpool to hijack a deal for the Germany international.

