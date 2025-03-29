Liverpool manager Arne Slot is reportedly planning wholesale changes to his squad this summer as he prepares to finally put his stamp on the side – and now a Sky Sports reporter has confirmed that a popular Reds midfielder could be one of their more unpopular sales.

The Reds will resume their chase for the Premier League title on Wednesday night when they lock horns with arch rivals Everton at Anfield. Currently 12 points ahead of nearest challengers Arsenal, who return to action of Tuesday night with a home clash against Fulham, Liverpool look very well placed to wrap up their second English league title crown over the last five years.

While there still remains disappointment at Anfield after their earlier than expected exit from the Champions League, to PSG on penalties, and then having suffered defeat to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final, it should not take away from what has been an excellent first season at the helm for Slot.

Inheriting the squad from Jurgen Klopp, the Dutchman has exceeded all expectations during his first year on Merseyside – and a 20th domestic league title in their history will be the crowning glory.

Remarkably, it’s all been achieved with virtually the same squad Klopp left behind, with only the little-seen winger Federico Chiesa added to the mix over the two transfer windows he has overseen.

Choosing instead to bide his time and assess his squad’s strengths and weaknesses, Slot is now gearing up for what has been described by our sources as a ‘historical summer’ and with our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher revealing the giant transfer kitty set to be made available to the Dutchman.

It won’t be all spend, spend, spend, however, and a recent report from Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg claimed Liverpool could wave goodbye to five other stars – all of whom are established first-teamers.

Now plans to axe one of those – Harvey Elliott – has been confirmed by Plettenberg’s colleague at the UK arm of the corporation after Melissa Reddy confirmed the playmaker would be free to leave.

Discussing the subject of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future and amid claims the defender is set to agree a move to Real Madrid, Reddy told Sky Sports: “The club know it would be hypocritical, for example, to be annoyed by Alexander-Arnold leaving for Madrid when a good offer would be accepted this summer for Harvey Elliott – a player who turned the behemoths down because he wanted to call Anfield his home ground.”

Who else could leave Liverpool this summer?

Elliott, though, would find himself unlucky to be moved on. Rarely a Liverpool starter, the 21-year-old has 14 goals in 140 appearances for the Reds. That tally includes six goal contributions (four goals and two assists) across 21 outings this season – a G/A every 97.16 minutes he’s been on the field.

Explaining her comment in more context, Reddy added: “The club have made Alexander-Arnold lucrative offers to remain, but they understand the attraction of a new challenge, a fresh life and lifestyle experience, and the lure of being a Real player.

“Liverpool have protected him, not allowing questions over his future as he’s wrestled with what is an emotionally charged decision to make.”

Indeed, despite strong claims this week that Alexander-Arnold will move on, and amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk, it could be a major summer of change at Anfield.

While the push to pin both Salah and Van Dijk to new deals is ongoing, Slot is preparing for a number of other sales of his own, as Plettenberg recently confirmed.

“Liverpool FC are already preparing for an exciting summer transfer window,” Plettenberg stated on X.. “A reshaping of the squad is planned, with several new signings expected.

“Potential departures include Caoimhin Kelleher, Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott, Federico Chiesa, and Diogo Jota.”

In addition to those five, TEAMtalk also understands that Slot has also decided to move on Darwin Nunez this summer after the Uruguayan slipped down the pecking order.

In light of speculation over where the former Benfica man will end up next, our reporter, Rudy Galetti has named the surprise Premier League side who are now emerging as contenders for his signature.

Liverpool transfer latest: Salah pain; Isak claims; Real Madrid power-play

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been given a fresh warning that Salah could be set to quit Anfield this summer after it was revealed how Erling Haaland’s recent contract extension at Man City has shifted the player’s focus and demands over his negotiations.

Elsewhere, the Reds have received a surprise offer to sell Cody Gakpo, with a report revealing that a surprise Euro giant who are keen on a summer deal for the forward, though a potential replacement has already been suggested to Slot.

While Gakpo looks an unlikely player to sell this summer, the departures of Jota and Nunez could open the door for a British-record move for Alexander Isak.

And as per a report on Saturday morning, Liverpool are increasingly ‘confident’ that they can sign the 6ft 4in Swede, amid a suggestion that the striker could ‘push’ for a move away from Newcastle.

It’s not such good news, though, in Slot’s quest to bring Dean Huijsen to the club from Bournemouth after a power-play from Real Madrid threatened to skittle the Reds’ transfer plans and with the Spanish giants offering the Cherries their pick of two stars as part of any deal.

