As Liverpool step up their search to sign a top-class No.9 in the summer transfer window, TEAMtalk can reveal five attacking talents who are all on Arne Slot’s radar.

The Anfield outfit are on track to win the Premier League title but have seen themselves drop out of the Champions League and lose the Carabao Cup final to Newcastle in a damaging week. The club has been flying but they, like so many of their rivals, are on the lookout for a star striker.

They are set to make big changes to a squad which could see the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohammed Salah leave in the summer. Liverpool are also open to offers for two of their strikers, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota.

They have been looking around Europe at strikers and sources previously confirmed that Liverpool were one of the clubs monitoring the situation of Alexander Isak at Newcastle. However, the cost of getting him from the Magpies makes a deal for the Merseysiders difficult, even if sources say he would be open to a move to Anfield and the Reds have made contact with his agents.

Arsenal are the biggest threat to Newcastle for Isak but if Liverpool were to make a bold move that would throw in a big choice for the Swedish superstar. However, the Anfield board prefer to spread their spending and may look to cheaper options to allow them to buy multiple targets instead this summer.

Joao Pedro at Brighton is very much liked and has been scouted with his agents sounded out over a potential move. The Brazilian has enjoyed a good season at the Seagulls and is seen by The Reds as someone who could still improve.

They could also threaten Chelsea in the race to sign Ipswich star Liam Delap, who has starred for the relegation candidates with 10 goals this season. The former City man is set to quit the Portman Road outfit this summer, with Liverpool among the clubs monitoring him.

Julian Alvarez has been heavily linked but that goes back to a long-term admiration set by Jurgen Klopp, who admired his energy and work rate. Having only signed for Atletico Madrid last summer, it’s unlikely the Spanish giants would sanction a sale so soon.

Matheus Cunha is absolutely one to watch for Liverpool and sources have again confirmed he is a top target for them this summer. The Wolves man has been sensational despite his side’s poor season and the expectation is he will move to a bigger club this summer.

