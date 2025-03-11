A second source has confirmed Liverpool are gearing up for a historic summer window, though five first-team stars have been listed as ‘potential departures’ via permanent sales.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, led the way on February 18 when bringing news of Liverpool’s grand plans for the summer. The Reds fully intend to embark on what’s shaping up to be their biggest window in recent memory.

As many as five new signings could arrive, with additions being sought at centre-back, left-back, central midfield, winger and striker.

If Trent Alexander-Arnold is lured to Real Madrid via free agency, a new right-back will also be targeted.

Alexander-Arnold along with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are still to sign extensions at Anfield.

Liverpool have offered all three superstars new deals, and while our understanding is Van Dijk and Salah will stay, the feeling within the industry is Alexander-Arnold will go.

With the futures of that trio still undecided, Liverpool’s squad could look unrecognisable next season and doubly so according to the latest update from Sky Germany.

Their reporter, Florian Plettenberg, claimed Liverpool could wave goodbye to five other stars – all of whom are established first-teamers.

“Liverpool FC are already preparing for an exciting summer transfer window,” began Plettenberg. “A reshaping of the squad is planned, with several new signings expected.

“Potential departures include Caoimhin Kelleher, Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott, Federico Chiesa, and Diogo Jota.”

How realistic are the five exits?

Kelleher being included on the list of potential leavers will not come as a surprise.

The Republic of Ireland international wishes to become a regular starter and his consistent showings when deputising for Alisson Becker suggest he’s more than capable of achieving that aim at another club in the Premier League.

What’s more, Liverpool have Giorgi Mamardashvili arriving from Valencia in the summer. With the Georgian on the way and Alisson still the best in the world, Kelleher’s future almost certainly lays away from Anfield.

Endo features sparingly for Arne Slot, with the Dutch boss favouring more technically-minded midfielders than out-and-out destroyers like the Japanese.

However, Endo has carved out a role within Slot’s system as a trusted lieutenant who helps see out games when introduced from the bench late on. Endo has also showcased his versatility this year when slotting in at centre-half on occasion.

Elliott is another starved of minutes under Slot, though his exit would come as a major surprise. Elliott is a boyhood Liverpool fan and recently dismissed any suggestions he’ll be on the move.

“Liverpool is my club, Liverpool is my team,” said Elliott in quotes carried by the Athletic. “I want to fight for my place, fight for my position in the team.

“I am going to do what it takes and help the team out when it’s possible. It’s down to me to put in the effort, the hard work, the desire, to achieve that. I am not going to give up. I am going to keep fighting and who knows what might happen.”

Chiesa’s impact has been minimal since his £12.5m arrival from Juventus. If Salah pens fresh terms and Liverpool do add a new winger to their ranks, Chiesa could secure a return to Italy after one uninspiring season on Merseyside.

Like Elliott, Jota’s sale would also be a sizeable shock given the Portuguese was favoured by Slot as his go-to centre-forward in the first months of the season.

Jota is arguably the best finisher at the club, though injuries all too often disrupt his seasons.

TEAMtalk understands Newcastle’s Alexander Isak is Liverpool’s dream signing in the striker position. The Athletic’s David Ornstein recently provided his insight into how the Reds can strike a deal for the £150m-rated frontman.

If Isak were to arrive, Jota may prove expendable, or Liverpool could look to move the wildly inconsistent Darwin Nunez on instead.

Liverpool came close to selling Nunez to Al-Nassr in January. Interest from the top Saudi Pro League clubs remains strong ahead of the summer and per the latest from Sky Sports Switzerland, Nunez wants out for a curious reason…

