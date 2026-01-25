Liverpool greenlight ‘major’ transfer ‘surgery’ with FIVE out and FOUR in

There are serious ‘question marks’ over five big-name Liverpool stars – one of whom is expected to leave this month – and multiple sources expect the Reds to make at least four big-money signings in the summer.

Liverpool spent heavily last summer and twice broke their transfer record when sealing deals for Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak. But with more players actually leaving than arriving – plus the tragic passing of Diogo Jota – the overall depth in Liverpool’s team was reduced.

The ramifications of that strategy are being felt right now, especially with Arne Slot extremely reluctant to feature many of the fringe players at his disposal.

At times, the Dutchman only seems to pick the likes of Calvin Ramsay, Joe Gomez, Wataru Endo, Rio Ngumoha and Federico Chiesa out of absolute necessity.

Clearly, another colossal financial outlay is required to put Liverpool in with a shot of challenging for the title next season.

That statement would ring especially true if Arne Slot is deprived of five more stars over the course of the next two windows.

Andy Robertson is currently the subject of talks regarding a £5m transfer to Tottenham in the coming days. Ibrahima Konate is out of contract in the summer and TEAMtalk can confirm discussions over forging an extension are NOT going well.

And according to The Athletic, there are serious ‘question marks’ over whether any of Joe Gomez, Federico Chiesa or Mohamed Salah will be Liverpool players beyond the summer too.

That is according to one of their Liverpool reporters, James Pearce, who wrote: “With Konate a free agent in the summer and question marks over the futures of players such as Salah, Chiesa and Gomez, more major surgery will be required this summer, and it won’t come cheap.”

Pearce’s comments came in an article that strongly tipped Liverpool to open the chequebook in a big way once again next summer.

That comes on the back of transfer insider, Dean Jones, exclusively telling TEAMtalk that Liverpool are planning ‘four or five’ major additions at season’s end.

Jones explained on January 19: “Liverpool could look at four or five more significant signings at the end of this season and that would mean more adaptation time needed for the squad.

“It was a big summer for them in 2025 and it has taken time for their signings to find their feet. It’s still tough for some of them.

“But sources are indicating that they are still very much going into the market for a centre-back, despite deciding not to get involved in a battle with Manchester City to sign Marc Guehi.

“And there are also hints that the Reds will sign another right-back, left-back and a central midfielder. They may even sign a new right sided attacker if Mohamed Salah leaves. It’s pretty alarming when you think about the depth of it and also there is still the question over Arne Slot.

“He was supposed to sign a new contract before the end of this season. Will they still go ahead with that?”

On the subject of Slot, reports now claim Liverpool have initiated contact with recently-departed Real Madrid boss, Xabi Alonso…

