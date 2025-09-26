Liverpool have stepped up their pursuit of a top Serie A centre-back following the likely season-ending injury to young talent Giovanni Leoni, although TEAMtalk assesses why their chances of striking a deal are looking slim.

Leoni suffered an ACL injury in the Carabao Cup win over Southampton in midweek, and with Ibrahima Konate set to walk away on a free transfer next summer, the Reds are already plotting potential recruits in January to get ahead of the game in that regard.

The failure to secure the signing of new Real Madrid target Marc Guehi is already starting to hit hard, although Liverpool are expected to revisit that move in the new year following the injury to Leoni.

However, according to multiple reports coming out of Italy, Anfield transfer chiefs also have their gaze firmly fixed on Juventus star Gleison Bremer.

Both Calciomercato and TuttoJuve report that the Reds are battling Manchester United for the player’s signature, something that TEAMtalk insider Dean Jones has already confirmed, with the latter having been strongly linked with the Brazilian in the past.

The 28-year-old has become a key player for Juve since signing from Torino in the summer of 2022, making 95 appearances for the club to date and also showing that he is a goal threat with eight to his name.

However, he will not come cheap, with the reports suggesting that the Turin giants will only consider offers in the region of between €70-80million (£61-70m / $82-93m) for the defender’s services.

There is also mention that Liverpool could move for both Bremer and Guehi, especially with Konate almost certain to leave and Virgil van Dijk turning 35 by the time the 2026/27 season begins.

But the chances of signing both players in the January window appears slim at this stage, with Guehi looking the more likely of the two.

Juventus to stand firm over Bremer exit

For their part, it’s stated that Juventus have zero intention of parting ways with a player who who has become a key member of Igor Tudor’s starting XI.

A former centre-back himself, Tudor, who played over 100 games for Juve, rates Bremer very highly and does not want to lose the player.

The Brazil international is still under contract until 2029 and there has been speculation about him signing a new and improved deal to end all talk of any potential exit.

At 28, Bremer is at the peak of his powers, and while a move to join the champions of England would arguably be a step up in his career, it appears that it will take a lot to convince him to leave and for Juve to even consider that proposition.

As for Arne Slot’s men, they are back in action on Saturday when they head to Crystal Palace.

