Florentino Perez has reportedly sent a strong internal message to Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni just days after claims that Liverpool are keen on bringing him to Anfield, with the Spanish club’s president making it clear what he thinks of him as well as two of his teammates.

Tchouameni has been on the books of Madrid since the summer of 2022 when he joined from AS Monaco. Los Blancos paid an initial £68.3 million transfer fee for the defensive midfielder. Liverpool were also linked with Tchouameni at the time, with then manager Jurgen Klopp keen on signing him.

Liverpool have a new manager in charge now, and it seems that the Premier League club are still keen on him. Fichajes reported earlier this week that the Reds are ready to put in an offer of an initial £29m for the defensive midfielder.

Arne Slot reportedly wants to sign a midfielder who gives defensive solidity and has the ability to drive forward. The Liverpool boss believes that Tchouameni is that player.

The France international has won La Liga and the Champions League once each with Madrid and is still only 24. But he has had injury problems. When fit and available, Tchouameni has not always been a regular in the starting lineup.

Due to injuries to the likes of Eder Militao and David Alaba this season, Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has deployed Tchouameni in central defence many times.

It was in central defence that Tchouameni started against Valencia in La Liga last week. Although Los Blancos won the match, Ancelotti was not impressed with the performance of the Frenchman and neither was club president Florentino Perez.

According to Fichajes, Perez is not happy with how Tchouameni has been playing and has been analysing his performances along with general manager Jose Angel Sanchez.

The 24-year-old is not meeting the expectations of Madrid. The internal message from Perez to Tchouameni is that he must step up his game, especially now when the season is getting to a crucial stage.

Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy also under pressure at Real Madrid

Fichajes has claimed that it is not just Tchouameni who has been told to improve his game at Madrid. Rodrygo Goes and Ferland Mendy have also been given the message to show more quality and improve in the coming weeks.

Brazilian winger Rodrygo has scored just five goals and given only four assists in 21 appearances for Madrid so far this season. As for left-back Mendy, he has played 18 matches in all competitions and not given any assist.

Madrid won La Liga and the Champions League last season, and Los Blancos will be determined to repeat those heroics this time around.

Ancelotti’s side are two points clear of city rivals Atletico Madrid at the top of the La Liga table. They are four points off the playoff spots in the League Stage table of the Champions League.

Latest Liverpool news: Bynoe-Gittens boost; Alexander-Arnold latest

Tchouameni is not the only player Liverpool have their eyes on. There is speculation that the Premier League leaders want to bring Jamie Bynoe-Gittens to Anfield as well.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Liverpool have been scouting the winger this season. Borussia Dortmund are resigned to losing Bynoe-Gittens, although they hope that they do not have to cash in on him in the January transfer window.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is in the news a lot these days. The latest on his situation, as TEAMtalk understands, is that Liverpool have not been told by the right-back that he wants to leave.

Madrid are keen on Alexander-Arnold and are confident of getting a deal done. Liverpool, though, will not play any games with either Madrid or Alexander-Arnold and could put a deadline on when they would like a final answer from the right-back on whether or not he will sign a new deal.

Another player who could leave Liverpool is Caoimhin Kelleher. The Republic of Ireland international goalkeeper has done well whenever he has played, but Alisson is the number one between the posts.

Newcastle United have been linked with Kelleher. Eddie Howe’s side are keen on signing a new goalkeeper in the summer of 2025, and the Liverpool player is on their list.

