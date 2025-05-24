Liverpool have spared no expense in their agreement with Florian Wirtz after details began to filter through, and when the Reds expect to seal the deal with Bayer Leverkusen has also come to light.

Liverpool are on the cusp of finalising what’s shaping up to be the biggest transfer of the summer before the window has even opened. Manchester City pulled out of the running to sign the Leverkusen and Germany superstar after being informed Wirtz only had eyes for Bayern Munich. Unfortunately for City, Wirtz’s mind wasn’t fully made up at that time and the 22-year-old has since signalled his intention to join Liverpool.

Bayern Munich have subsequently thrown in the towel and turned to alternatives, such as Manchester United skipper, Bruno Fernandes.

Wirtz has been house hunting in the north west of England and per Fabrizio Romano, an agreement on personal terms is already in place.

Liverpool are in direct contact with Leverkusen as they attempt to agree what is expected to be a record-shattering transfer fee.

Wirtz is valued at a colossal €150m / £126m, though that price tag is not dissuading Liverpool who have approved smashing their transfer record.

The £85m (add-ons included) paid to sign Darwin Nunez will be surpassed by a considerable margin. The Premier League’s all-time transfer record – Moises Caicedo to Chelsea for £115m – should also fall.

But while work on the final fee is still ongoing, the reporter who broke news of Wirtz choosing Liverpool – Sacha Tavolieri – has shed new light on the contract he’s agreed.

Taking to X, Tavolieri stated Wirtz’s contract will run for five years, meaning he’ll be tied to Anfield until the summer of 2030.

The reporter also claimed Wirtz is in line to slot straight in among Liverpool’s highest earning players.

Fresh off signing their extensions, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are understood to earn roughly £400,000-a-week at Anfield. Per Tavolieri, Wirtz will be in that ballpark if and when his move to Merseyside crosses the line.

The journalist also concluded by stating Liverpool hope to close the deal by striking a club-to-club agreement with Leverkusen next week.

“Told Wirtz agreed terms with Liverpool BEFORE telling Bavarian (Bayern Munich) management he’s joining Anfield,” wrote Tavolieri on X.

“German midfielder’s expected to hit the bar of the best paid players of Liverpool with a 5 years contract ready. Liverpool hopes to close deal next week.”

Liverpool could add makeweight into Wirtz deal

As mentioned, the overall value of signing Wirtz is expected to smash records. However, Sky Germany reported Liverpool could lower the amount they’ll pay by including a player in the deal.

Also reporting on X, Florian Plettenberg stated: “Understand there is discussion around a deal that would involve Liverpool paying a transfer fee and Leverkusen additionally receiving a player from Liverpool!

“Bayer are searching for a goalkeeper, a central defender, potentially a striker, and a replacement for Wirtz.”

The obvious candidates in those respective positions at Liverpool are Caoimhin Kelleher, Jarell Quansah, Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott.

Kelleher has the green light to leave ahead of Giorgi Mamardashvili’s arrival from Valencia. Quansah struggled in Slot’s first season in charge and Liverpool intend to offload Nunez before signing a new starting striker.

Nonetheless, Elliott – who would serve as a like-for-like replacement for Wirtz – is the most obvious candidate for inclusion.

Reporting earlier this week when speculation around Wirtz to Liverpool was less fervent, Plettenberg stated: “A departure of Harvey Elliott is possible.

“There are many interesting enquiries, and talks are ongoing. Liverpool would not stand in his way if a suitable offer comes in.”

Elliott is a lifelong Liverpool fan and has previously spoken of his desire to stay and fight for his place at Anfield.

But if Wirtz were to arrive, his already meagre minutes would be slashed even further and a departure may be best for all involved.

What elite managers are saying about Florian Wirtz

TEAMtalk have taken a look at what some of the game’s highest profile managers have said about Wirtz.

🗣️ Barcelona manager Hansi Flick: “Florian is just a huge asset with his care-free nature. He’s simply an outstanding technician, loves to play, is very creative, has a good shot, runs hard and is quick. He’s the full package.”

🗣️ Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone: “He is incredibly important for his team, can attack in various forms and contributes to his team’s compactness.”

🗣️ Departing Leverkusen chief Xabi Alonso after Wirtz was described as the “German Messi from Cologne”, recently commented: “I don’t know about that. He is a top, top talent.

“There are good players and there are players who look good on the pitch. The player who looks good does things that are nice, but not necessarily efficient.

“Why is Messi so good? Because he knows how and when to play simple passes. Messi says: ‘You’re in a better position? Here, there you have the ball!’ It’s not always about making the most brilliant move, but the best and smartest. Florian can do that. That’s why he’s so good.”

The full array of assessments on Wirtz can be found here, along with one figure describing him as the "best midfielder in the world".

