Florian Wirtz has reportedly expressed his desire to wear Alexis Mac Allister’s shirt number at Liverpool, as two of the Bayer Leverkusen star’s Germany international team-mates share their thoughts on the playmaker’s potential move to Anfield.

Despite winning the Premier League title with ease in Arne Slot’s first season in charge, the Reds are determined to strengthen their squad. Liverpool are aware that Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea all will aim to come back stronger next season and will be keen on becoming the champions of England.

Liverpool have already signed Jeremie Frimpong to fill the gap left by Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure to Real Madrid.

The Merseyside club are also keen on bringing in Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth to enhance their options at left-back.

However, no Liverpool transfer this summer is going to be bigger or more exciting than the capture of Bayer attacking midfielder Wirtz.

Wirtz is one of the best playmakers in Europe, and given that he is only 22, there is huge potential for the Germany international to grow and develop further.

The playmaker has already turned down Bayern Munich for Liverpool and is said to be looking at houses in the area.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on May 30 that Liverpool have made an offer of £109m for Wirtz. There have also been reports of Bayer exploring signing two players from the Reds as part of a deal.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has brought an update on the situation.

While revealing that Bayer are firm on their valuation of the attacker, Plettenberg has claimed that Wirtz wants to wear the number 10 shirt at Liverpool.

Argentina international midfielder Alexis Mac Allister wears number 10 at Liverpool, and it remains to be seen if the 2022 World Cup winner could be persuaded to give it up.

Plettenberg wrote on X: “Florian #Wirtz would like to wear the number 10 shirt at Liverpool FC. He currently wears it at Leverkusen as well and the number 17 shirt for Germany. At the Reds, Alexis Mac Allister currently wears the number 10.

“#LFC are very optimistic about reaching an agreement with Bayer 04 soon. Unless a Liverpool player is included in the deal, Leverkusen are demanding a fee of up to €140–150m.”

What Fullkrug and Kimmich think of Wirtz to Liverpool

West Ham United striker Niclas Fullkrug plays with Wirtz for the Germany national football team.

When asked about speculation that Wirtz will end up at Liverpool, Fullkrug said: “First of all, nothing official has been decided yet and I do not know whether that will be the case.

“That means you won’t get any new information from me! But of course, I talk to Flo a lot and we’ve talked about it a bit. Basically, Flo is simply an outstanding player with special qualities.

“I think it doesn’t matter what league, as soon as you give Flo a meter too much, it becomes dangerous and he can use these spaces very well.

“He is also very versatile and he can use these spaces with a dribble, with a pass or even with a finish because he is so flexible.”

Kimmich also plays with Wirtz for Germany, and the Bayern star has admitted that he would have loved the youngster to join him at the Bavarian giants.

The Bayern ace said: “He will have his reasons for making this decision.

“I hope it turns out to be the right path for him.

“As a Bayern player, I would have naturally wanted him to come to us.”

How Liverpool took pole position for Florian Wirtz

By Samuel Bannister

May 13: Wirtz’s father and agent holds a meeting with Liverpool in England, in which the club explain how he’d fit into their plans, but the Reds believe at that point he would be more likely to join Bayern Munich.

May 19: Manchester City withdraw from the race to sign Wirtz, leaving Liverpool in a straight battle with Bayern.

May 21: Fabrizio Romano confirms Wirtz is Liverpool’s ‘dream’ target and that they would have no problem meeting the €150m asking price.

May 22: Romano explains that Wirtz is now talking with his family about his next options, while Florian Plettenberg confirms Wirtz has not yet told Bayer Leverkusen his decision either.

May 23: Wirtz confirms to Bayern Munich that he will be moving to Liverpool instead of them and informs Bayer Leverkusen of his decision too after agreeing personal terms with the Reds.

May 26: Liverpool submit their opening bid to Bayer Leverkusen for Wirtz in a package worth more than €100m.

May 27: Leverkusen quickly reject that offer, stressing to Liverpool they won’t sell for less than their €130m valuation.

May 30: Liverpool submit a new €125-130m offer for Wirtz, based on a €100m downpayment with the Reds made up on add-ons and bonuses.

June 2: Clubs still negotiating a deal, and while believed to be close, focus now will surround the breakdown of those add-ons and whether the Reds could include one of their own players to help reduce that outlay.