‘Totally dismissive’ Liverpool attitude towards ‘vociferous’ transfer rumour gets backing from unlikely source – ‘Trust me’

Liverpool are adamant that they will not sell Florian Wirtz amid wild speculation that Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso wants him, according to a source, with the 2025 summer signing getting backing from former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov and Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich.

Wirtz has failed to make a huge impact at Liverpool since his £116million (€132m, $153.3m( move from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2025. No goals and just three assists in 13 matches in all competitions so far this season suggest that Wirtz needs to step up his game for Liverpool, who are now below Man Utd in the Premier League table.

There have been crazy rumours in the Spanish media that Xabi Alonso has told Real Madrid to monitor Wirtz’s situation at Liverpool.

Alonso, who was appointed the Real Madrid manager at the end of last season, worked with Wirtz at Bayer, and the former Liverpool midfielder’s ‘ultimate dream’ is to sign him for Los Blancos.

However, transfer journalist Graeme Bailey has since dismissed speculation linking Wirtz with a move away from Anfield.

Bailey told Rousing The Kop on October 26: “Regarding speculation surrounding Wirtz’s future, Liverpool are totally dismissive of anything around him.

“Social media can be quite vociferous with things, but Liverpool know they’ve got a world class player. Talk of them thinking about cashing in or anything like that is absolute nonsense.

“They’re committed to Wirtz, there’s no ifs or buts, they love him as a person and a player and know he’ll come good.”

Liverpool’s stance to persevere with Wirtz despite his initial struggles has now got backing from a former Manchester United star.

Dimitar Berbatov played for Liverpool’s bitter rivals, but the former Man Utd striker believes that the Anfield faithful should trust in Wirtz’s quality.

The former Bayer Leverkusen striker said about Wirtz on the Rio Meets Podcast: “I love him. He’s a fantastic player. He will be unbelievable, trust me.

“I’m sure that everybody sees his quality, and they’ll give him the time that he needs to fit into the team. I guarantee you, he’s going to be a success.

“The way he sees football, how he looks for the space, how he knows how to position himself, the touches on the ball, the improvisation, the eye for the pass and for the goals.

“Of course, someone can argue that his physique is not that great for the Premier League.

“Give him time. I think he’s going to be unbelievable for Liverpool.”

What are German pundits saying about Florian Wirtz?

It is not just Berbatov who has backed Wirtz to eventually come good for Liverpool, with German legends Oliver Kahn and Oliver Bierhoff also predicting the 22-year-old attacking midfielder to become a star for the defending Premier League champions in due time.

Bayern Munich and Germany legend Kahn told Sky Germany: “The way he moves around, you always get the feeling he hasn’t fully integrated yet.

“You see it with the players, when a goal is scored and who they celebrate with, he doesn’t quite fit yet, that’s my feeling. He still needs a bit of self-confidence to move confidently in this environment with so many top players.”

Former Germany international midfielder Oliver Bierhoff added: “They’ve probably bought too many players who have the ambition to play.

“But with him, I’m not worried about him asserting himself, based on what I’ve seen of him.

“He’s a brilliant footballer, has the right timing and the right vision, and that’s why you have to give him a little time.

“You used to say in Italy that the first season doesn’t count at all.”

Bayern Munich defender Joshua Kimmich has also revealed that he had got in touch with his Germany international team-mate Wirtz and is not worried about him.

Kimmich told Welt Am Sonntag: “I’ve contacted him. But there’s absolutely no reason for him to doubt himself.

“Flo has the perfect blend of quality and mentality that will always lead you to the top as a player in the long run.

“He has to remain patient and, of course, is also dependent on his team.”

