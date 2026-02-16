Bayern Munich are still keen on signing Florian Wirtz from Liverpool, according to a German source, who has also revealed what the agent of the attacking midfielder has told the Bundesliga giants about the Anfield star’s future.

Wirtz made a rather underwhelming start to his Liverpool career following his £116million (€133.4m, $158.3m) move from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2025. There were suggestions that the defending Premier League champions wasted their money on the Germany international attacking midfielder, with doubts cast on how much Liverpool manager Arne Slot would fit into his system.

However, Wirtz has finally come to grips with the Premier League and has been starring for Liverpool lately.

According to The Liverpool Echo, the 22-year-old has made 11 direct goal contributions in his last 17 matches for Liverpool.

No 2025 summer signing in the Premier League has created more chances than Wirtz this season.

Bayern Munich were interested in Wirtz before the German star went to Liverpool in the summer of 2025, and a German source has revealed that the defending Bundesliga champions are still keen on him.

Bayern Space, a reputable account on X with 32,500 followers that has been praised by respected reporters like The Daily Mail’s Merseyside correspondent, Lewis Steele, has reported that Bayern legend Uli Hoeness has got in touch with Wirtz’s agent and father.

The X account, which often provides insights into Bayern and was among the first to report Michael Olise’s release clause in his contract, has claimed that Bayern, who won the Bundesliga title under manager Vincent Kompany last season, would be waiting for Wirtz should he decide to leave Liverpool at any point in the future.

Bayern Space wrote on X at 5:33pm on February 15, 2026: “I can now reveal that in recent days Uli Hoeness made contact with Hans-Joachim Wirtz, father and agent of Florian Wirtz, after Florian’s tremendous Premier League form and seamless adjustment forced its way into Bayern headquarters, despite quiet hopes in some corners of Munich that the step abroad might prove too big, too fast, too unforgiving.

“The outreach was calculated rather than spontaneous, it followed a familiar Bayern playbook, offer congratulations, rebuild warmth, re-establish emotional proximity, and subtly remind the family that the door back home is never locked.

“The subtext was unmistakable, should nostalgia or comfort ever begin to outweigh ambition, Bayern would be waiting.

“It is the same strategic patience the club applied in the Leroy Sane case during his Manchester City period, maintaining dialogue over time, preserving trust, quietly positioning themselves so that when a contract edge approached and circumstances shifted, the groundwork had already been laid.

“Bayern assumed a similar long-term framework could be installed here, that steady contact and institutional gravity might eventually bend the direction. In this instance, however, the reading of the situation was flawed.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Florian Wirtz stance on leaving Liverpool for Bayern Munich

The account has also revealed how Wirtz views a potential transfer from Liverpool to Bayern.

Wirtz, who has scored six goals and given eight assists in 35 appearances for Liverpool so far this season, does not envisage swapping Anfield for the Allianz Arena anytime soon.

The X account continued: “Hans-Joachim Wirtz answered without the slightest pause, making it unmistakably clear that Florian’s journey in England is not a temporary interlude before a nostalgic return to Germany, but a long-term commitment designed to peak, flourish and ultimately conclude at Liverpool,

“England’s most mythical, aura-drenched and historically towering institution, a club woven into the very mythology of the sport, with no hidden clause for a sentimental homecoming.

“There is no conceivable scenario in which Florian returns to the Bundesliga, neither at the height of his powers nor in the twilight of his career, because he does not see Germany as unfinished business, and it is worth noting that not even Spain tempts him, as both stand beneath the summit he believes he already occupies.

“From Florian’s perspective, a move to Bayern was never an unwritten chapter but a throne imagined in Munich’s own chronicles, and whatever tried to proclaim it destiny has now collapsed like an empire of marble with hollow foundations, undone by a history that was never theirs to shape.”

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Real Madrid ‘dream’, Nottingham Forest raid

Meanwhile, it has emerged that one of Liverpool’s best players’ ‘dream’ is to play for Real Madrid, with his national team manager publicly making the claim.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported Liverpool’s interest in signing a Nottingham Forest star in the summer of 2026 in a £50million deal.

And finally, Liverpool are said to be ahead of Bayern Munich in the race for a Dutch gem.