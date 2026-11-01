Liverpool: Wirtz sends ‘clear’ Chelsea response as Mac Allister drops his own future hint

Florian Wirtz has sent a ‘clear’ message on interest from Chelsea, while fellow Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister his hinted about his own future.

The Reds have a few midfield stars with the interest of other big clubs in their side. Wirtz has been linked with top sides whether or not he’s been in form at Anfield.

But amid a recent resurgence, there’s evidence to suggest he could make a good signing for another side.

Interest from Chelsea stems from the German’s former Bayer Leverkusen manager, Xabi Alonso, being in charge at Stamford Bridge and wanting to reunite with the midfielder.

Florian Wirtz sends message on Liverpool exit

But the Blues are going to be out of luck, with Wirtz reportedly telling the club he won’t be joining.

An X account posted: ‘Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea have, as previously reported, received a clear rejection from Florian Wirtz and his father and agent, Hans-Joachim Wirtz, with a move ruled out for the time being.’

There is also interest in Wirtz from Bayern Munich.

But with the Liverpool midfielder being firm in his decision not to reunite with Alonso at Chelsea, it seems Bayern are also going to be out of luck.

READ MORE: Rice, Carragher give Premier League title thoughts after Arsenal beat Liverpool

Alexis Mac Allister future hint

Fellow Liverpool midfielder Mac Allister is linked with Real Madrid, amid suggestions he’s not going to be offered a new Reds deal. The Argentine publicly stated he was upset at not being offered a new deal in the summer.

However, Mac Allister has now hinted there might be a chance of being handed fresh terms.

He said: “The situation [being offered a new deal] didn’t change. But there’s a new sporting director. There is a new ownership coming into the club.

“So everything can happen and we will see. Whether it is this season or next season, we will see what happens.

“But right now I’m just enjoying my football, enjoying playing for this amazing club that is one of the best in the world. And we will see. We will see in the future what happens.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold going nowhere

Elsewhere, the Reds have been strongly linked with the return of their former right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold from Real Madrid.

However, Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has stated there’s no chance of the defender departing in January.

He said: “Let me start with the news. Trent Alexander-Arnold is not leaving Real Madrid in January. Discount that and move on. I know some will keep repeating the idea because it works. Clickbait.

“But he is not leaving. I have spoken to people who know the situation very well and there is zero attempt from Trent to leave for any club. None.

“A lot of this noise comes from his name generating traffic and engagement. Put Liverpool and Trent in the same sentence and you get plenty of clicks.

“And without disrespect to Liverpool, there is nothing on the table from them either, at least in terms of recruiting in that position.

“But I don’t want to make this about Liverpool. The wider suggestion that he wants out of Real Madrid is nonsense. The future he is focussed on is Real Madrid.”