Liverpool attacker Florian Wirtz appears to have aimed a veiled dig at former boss Arne Slot, after revealing how new Anfield chief Andoni Iraola is finally helping him realise his full potential on Merseyside.

The Germany international was the standout performer in Liverpool’s crushing 4-0 victory over 10-man Manchester United on Sunday, registering a goal and an assist as well as creating 10 chances in open play. Indeed, that last stat was the most by a player in a Premier League match for more than a decade.

His impressive performance comes off the back of an impressive spell for both club and country, with Wirtz having chalked up 11 goal contributions in his last 15 games in all competitions.

Iraola‘s men will look to continue their fine form when they head to Belgium to face Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

And, speaking ahead of that game, Wirtz was asked if he is enjoying his best spell in a Liverpool shirt, replying: “Probably yes. I think in the last few games I got a lot of goal contributions and I think you could say that I am in the best form since I arrived.

“To be honest, I cannot really say that I have changed much. I think that I have become a bit better on a physical level. That is the only reason I could explain it, but I also started to know better the English football and the league. And at the moment I am feeling very good. I am enjoying my football at Liverpool. I am happy it is going like this at the moment.”

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Iraola the Liverpool coach who has unlocked Wirtz

Wirtz has faced intense scrutiny since joining Liverpool in a £116million move from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2025, when Slot was in charge of the Reds.

The 23-year-old endured an underwhelming debut season at Anfield but he insists he has never lost faith in his own abilities, while also reflecting on the relationship he now has with Slot’s replacement on Merseyside.

He added, when speaking about Iraola: “I am really enjoying playing under him. He is a really good coach. He has shown that his whole career as a manager.

“He is bringing me back into the place where I was maybe two years ago where I played really good football.

“I can feel that he gives me confidence and I am really happy about that. I am just trying to give him back what he gives me. I am really happy with that.”

As for how he reacts to that scrutiny, given the high price tag, the German added: “It’s mainly a thing that goes on in my own head.

“It’s not about the people who talk about me. It’s the goals I set myself and the performances I want to show for myself. I always believed in myself. I knew my qualities and I know them now.

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“Sometimes there are phases where you have to work even more to get the output, but I’m just enjoying the moment and really happy at the moment that it’s going well.

“I’m happy with myself and I want to continue like that.”