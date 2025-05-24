Liverpool to drive down Florian Wirtz fee by offering star in sensational player-plus-cash deal

Liverpool could pay less than €150million (£126m / $170.5m) for Florian Wirtz as they are looking to include a star in a player-plus-cash deal, with a trusted reporter naming which positions Bayer Leverkusen are aiming to strengthen.

Wirtz has been revelation for Leverkusen since making his first-team debut in May 2020, having gone on to notch 57 goals and 65 assists in 197 appearances for the club. The attacking midfielder won the Bundesliga Player of the Season award last term as Leverkusen went unbeaten on their way to a first ever league title.

Wirtz was also crucial to Leverkusen winning the DFB-Pokal (German Cup) and reaching the Europa League final under Xabi Alonso.

Leverkusen have not been able to replicate that success this campaign, but Wirtz has still managed 16 goals and 15 assists in 45 games and remains one of the most coveted players in the world.

In recent weeks, Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Real Madrid have all been vying for the Germany star’s capture.

With City deciding the transfer would be too costly, Bayern appeared to move into pole position. But in a stunning twist, Wirtz has informed Bayern he would rather join Liverpool.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has provided his information on Liverpool’s talks for Wirtz. He has written on X, formerly Twitter, that Leverkusen are ‘keen to reach a swift agreement with Liverpool over Wirtz’.

Talks now ‘depend’ on Liverpool’s first offer and whether it gets close to Leverkusen’s £126m asking price.

The two clubs are in ‘discussions’ over a potential player-plus-cash deal that would see Liverpool send one star to Leverkusen to reduce the cost involved.

While Liverpool have yet to decide on a player to include in negotiations, Plettenberg does reveal that Leverkusen are ‘searching for a goalkeeper, central defender, striker and a replacement for Wirtz’.

This means one of Caoimhin Kelleher, Jarell Quansah, Darwin Nunez or Harvey Elliott could be used as a makeweight to aid Liverpool’s signing of Wirtz.

Florian Wirtz Liverpool contract already agreed

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool have ‘sealed an agreement’ with the playmaker on personal terms.

While Liverpool would ideally like to pay less than £126m for Wirtz, there is ultimately no issue with that price as the Reds are prepared to smash the Premier League transfer record to land him.

Wirtz has held talks with both Liverpool head coach Arne Slot and Bayern boss Vincent Kompany in the last few days.

German outlet Kicker claim the 22-year-old was left deeply impressed by Slot’s plans and that this is a ‘decisive factor’ in him wanting to join Liverpool.

