Fabrizio Romano has revealed staggering new details of Florian Wirtz’s imminent transfer to Liverpool, having disclosed how the bonuses and add-ons in the contract will comfortably see the €150m agreement met, while Andy Robertson has broken the club’s code of silence over the impending arrival.

Arne Slot showed patience last summer when first stepping into the Anfield hotseat, only adding Federico Chiesa as a concrete addition to the squad he inherited from Jurgen Klopp. But despite romping to the Premier League title by a 10-point margin, Liverpool are now ready to conduct serious surgery on their squad and bring in a group of players who can help create a long-lasting dynasty.

With Jeremie Frimpong already signed and Milos Kerkez on the cusp of becoming signing number two, the Reds have finally reached a breakthrough after prolonged talks with Bayer Leverkusen over a deal for Wirtz.

Ranked as one of the best German stars of his generation, striking a deal has not been easy, though hours of negotiations have finally seen the deadlock broken and the two clubs having agreed on a package which will obliterate a number of records.

Now providing more insight into how the Reds struck on that €150m (£127m, $172m) transfer package, Romano has revealed how Leverkusen talked Liverpool into including a number of easy-to-reach add-ons as part of the deal.

“[On Tuesday] after dinner time, Liverpool got the green light from Bayer Leverkusen in paper via email confirming that they are set to accept their proposal,” Romano began on his YouTube channel.

“Some of these add-ons are easy, some of these add-ons are complicated, some of these add-ons are almost guaranteed… like appearances, and so after a number of games, you can already have some money as part of these add-ons.”

Confirming the deal is now entering the final stages, he added: “Now waiting for the formal steps… medical test, exchange all the documents, sign all the contracts.”

Florian Wirtz: Andy Robertson breaks rank and discusses imminent signing

While Liverpool fans can now get excited about what Wirtz can bring to the side, that giddiness is seemingly shared among their players too.

And while players normally keep stum until deals of this nature have become official, Reds full-back Andy Robertson has spoken openly and honestly to reveal how he and his teammates feel about the 22-year-old’s imminent switch.

Speaking to Sky Sports at a charity golf day on Thursday, Robertson was asked for his opinion of the player, having faced him while playing for both Liverpool and Scotland over the last year.

“He was excellent against us (Germany 5-1 Scotland at Euro 2024), I do remember that,” Robertson said of his soon-to-be teammate.

“Obviously, that game was extremely tough for us, but he was excellent, he was the one causing us problems in the half-space, running in behind. He can mix it up.

“I haven’t seen too much of him, but I’ve played against him and I think that was enough for me to see that he was going to be a top player!

“And then obviously we played Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League this year as well.

“I think we dominated that game a bit more and it was probably a bit more difficult, but certainly in the German team against us, he was excellent.

“So, like you said, it looks as if, well, we certainly are linked with him – you can’t not see it – but you know, if we get him through then [he is] an exciting talent through the door.

“We’ve already got a lot of exciting talent in there and he’s a right good player and he’ll only help us.

“And if he does get through the door, then we’ll be excited to play with him.”

Liverpool transfer latest: Superb four-striker wishlist; another huge deal ON

Meanwhile, Wirtz looks likely to be beaten through the Anfield welcome doors by another big-money signing after Romano provided an update on a player due to sign that the Reds have been “speaking to for weeks”.

Elsewhere on the incoming front, Liverpool are to soon decide which of four strikers to pursue this summer, and while a blockbuster move for Alexander Isak remains a possible option, Slot has three other more workable targets in mind.

And finally, Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen are reportedly working on a THIRD deal of the summer transfer window – shortly after bringing Frimpong to Anfield and trying to do the same with Wirtz.

WIRTZ TIMELINE: How Liverpool positioned themselves to shatter records

By Samuel Bannister

May 13: Wirtz’s father and agent holds a meeting with Liverpool in England, in which the club explain how he’d fit into their plans, but the Reds believe at that point he would be more likely to join Bayern Munich.

May 19: Manchester City withdraw from the race to sign Wirtz, leaving Liverpool in a straight battle with Bayern.

May 21: Fabrizio Romano confirms Wirtz is Liverpool’s ‘dream’ target and that they would have no problem meeting the €150m asking price.

May 22: Romano explains that Wirtz is now talking with his family about his next options, while Florian Plettenberg confirms Wirtz has not yet told Bayer Leverkusen his decision either.

May 23: Wirtz confirms to Bayern Munich that he will be moving to Liverpool instead of them and informs Bayer Leverkusen of his decision too, after agreeing personal terms with the Reds.

May 26: Liverpool submit their opening bid to Bayer Leverkusen for Wirtz in a package worth more than €100m.

May 27: Leverkusen quickly reject that offer, stressing to Liverpool they won’t sell for less than their €150m valuation.

May 30: Liverpool submit a new €125-130m offer for Wirtz, based on a €100m downpayment with the rest made up of add-ons and bonuses.

June 6: Liverpool make a third bid for Wirtz, worth an initial €118.6m rising to €134m.

June 8: Bayer Leverkusen reject Liverpool’s third bid for Wirtz, with the Reds only willing to make one final offer.

June 10: Liverpool finally reach an agreement with Leverkusen for Wirtz with Fabrizio Romano confirming the Reds will pay a package worth a British record £127m (€150m, $172m).