Fabrizio Romano was the first to confirm Liverpool's agreement to sign Florian Wirtz

Florian Wirtz will arrive on Merseyside on Thursday afternoon ahead of medical checks on Friday, with the German star poised to become Liverpool’s costliest signing of all time – though his imminent switch to Anfield has come in for serious criticism from a surprise Bundesliga side.

The Premier League champions quickly locked on to Wirtz as the ideal player to take their squad to another level, having beaten off competition from Bayern Munich and Manchester City to secure his signature. And while talks at securing a deal with Bayer Leverkusen took hours of sometimes painful negotiations, Liverpool ultimately settled on a deal which is understood to be worth between £116m and £119.2m (up to €140m / $160m).

Wirtz will sign a five-year deal on Merseyside, earning an approximate 200% salary increase from his wages at the BayArena in the process.

And with the player having finished his sunshine break on Wednesday, his next destination will be Merseyside, with journalist Ben Jacobs confirming in an update on X that the player will be ‘flying in today’ ahead of medical checks.

Now a double update from Romano – the man who first gave the prospective transfer his trademark ‘Here we go’ last Tuesday night – has dropped a double update on the deal on Thursday morning.

‘From exclusive story on deal agreed 8 days ago to Florian Wirtz’s arrival at Liverpool with medical to follow in 48h… all documents are in place and then Wirtz will be unveiled as new Liverpool club-record signing,’ Romano posted on X on Thursday.

Some 20 minutes later, Romano then posted another update, confirming the star’s agreed salary package at Anfield.

‘More on Florian Wirtz: his salary will be in the region of £200,000 per week plus bonuses. Reports of higher salary are not confirmed as it will fit Liverpool’s current structure.’

Florian Wirtz to Liverpool: Bundesliga side rage over move

Despite Wirtz’s imminent move to Anfield, not everyone is especially enthralled by the impending record-breaking deal.

Indeed, Wirtz opted for a move to Merseyside after turning his back on an apparent agreement with Bayern Munich.

That decision has been credited to a big charm offensive put on by Slot, but also owing to the fact that Wirtz wanted to challenge himself by moving to a new country and taking on a new challenge.

However, the decision to reject Bayern and abandon the Bundesliga altogether has been slammed by Borussia Dortmund’s chief executive, Hans-Joachim Watzke, who has admitted his sadness that Wirtz did not stay loyal to his own country’s top flight.

“It’s a real shame, especially for the DFL (German Football League), that a player like Florian Wirtz is disappearing from the Bundesliga,” Watzke told Kicker.

“I wouldn’t have had a problem at all if he had gone to FC Bayern. “That would have been better for the Bundesliga. He could have played better with Musiala in Munich, but two such good footballers find each other anyway.”

Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich also feels Wirtz’s defection to the Premier League is a blow for German football, with his own side also suffering the loss of star winger Leroy Sane too, while legendary figure Thomas Muller has also called it a day.

“You’ll have to ask the club what their plans are,” Kimmich said. “Of course, you have the feeling that we could do something – with Flo (Wirtz) not coming, with Leroy leaving, with Thomas leaving.

“I was surprised that (Sane) is going to Turkey. I didn’t expect that. But it’s his decision and he’ll have his reasons for it.”

Liverpool transfer latest: Surprise Curtis Jones exit talk; blockbuster Isak raid next?

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s lavish summer spending is unlikely to continue without repercussions, with a BBC journalist having named Curtis Jones as the surprise star Slot could be forced to cash in on this summer in the wake of Wirtz’s record arrival.

A popular figure at Anfield, there would certainly be no shortage of takers were Liverpool to actually put the Scouser up for sale.

That possible sale could also help fund more incomings at Anfield and reports on Thursday morning claim the Reds should be taken seriously over a blockbuster move for Alexander Isak next.

Liverpool plans to make a daring – and new British record raid on Newcastle – have been corroborated by FOUR sources.

Another star tipped to depart this summer is Andy Robertson, once described as a ‘freak of nature’, and with the Scot now reported to have told his agent he wants to leave Anfield this summer and having chosen his next destination

