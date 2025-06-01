Liverpool have been told why the signing of Florian Wirtz can help take Arne Slot’s side on to another dimension with the playmaker’s four major attributes highlighted and with the promise Arne Slot made to the player effectively ruining Bayern Munich’s dreams of poaching him from Bundesliga rivals Bayer Leverkusen.

The Merseysiders are currently locked in talks at securing a club-record deal for the Germany superstar, who they are closing in on signing for a colossal £109.6m (€130m, $147.5m). Talks between the two clubs have escalated in recent days and while Leverkusen have rejected Liverpool‘s second offer for Wirtz, several sources expect a total agreement to be settled in a number of days, with the main issue surrounding the initial payment and various add-ons associated with the record-breaking deal.

Having beaten off Bayern Munich and Manchester City to his signing, with the latter ultimately deciding the costs involved were simply too high, it has emerged that a promise made by Slot to the player helped steer Wirtz towards Anfield and away from the clutches of the recently-crowned Bundesliga champions.

Wirtz’s main concerns had surrounded his role in his prospective next club’s team. At Liverpool, there were suggestions that Wirtz could be asked to operate either as a false No.9 or on the left side of the attack.

While at Bayern Munich, his path to the No.10 shirt appeared blocked, somewhat, given Vincent Kompany’s side already have another formidable young talent, in Jamal Musiala, at their disposal.

Ultimately, though, Slot promised to play Wirtz in the No.10 position at Anfield that swung the deal their way.

“The decisive factor in his decision was that Arne Slot offered him ownership of the number 10 role at Liverpool. In Munich, he would have had to share this with Jamal Musiala. The talks with the coaches were decisive,” Bundesliga expert Christian Falk revealed.

Now with a move poised to go through in the next few days, former Bayern Munich technical director Marco Neppe reckons the Merseysiders will soon be landing one of the world’s most complete stars, listing his combination of dribbling skills, eye for goals, skillset and ability to change the game in the blink of an eye highlighting the 22-year-old as an elite talent.

Florian Wirtz: Former Bayern chief tells Liverpool they’re signing a gem

Wirtz contributed 18 goals and 20 assists across all competitions last season as Leverkusen almost completed an unprecedented Treble.

This season, while Die Schwarzroten were dethroned as Bundesliga champions, Wirtz’s standards did not drop; this time contributing 16 goals and 15 assists from 45 appearances – a G/A every 109.4 minutes.

In addition, Wirtz also contributed the most completed dribbles (82) in the Bundesliga’s top flight, five better than nearest challenger Jamie Gittens (77) and 10 more than Musiala and Michael Olise (72 apiece).

And that ability to glide by opponents is what makes him so special, according to Neppe.

“It is the combination,” Neppe told Sky Sports. “His willingness. He is so brave. His skill set is dangerous for every opponent. He can change the momentum of a game just by having an idea nobody expects, and suddenly everything is different. He is a game changer.”

Leverkusen’s sporting director, Simon Rolfes, was also aware of Wirtz’s ability from a young age, with the player levels above his peers at the age of 17.

Rolfes explained: “From the mental side, he is incredible. How he works, how ambitious he is, how stable he is emotionally. Everyone sees the technical side, the fantastic passes, the dribbling, whatever. But this side of him is amazing. He is just so focused.”

Even then, while still a teenager, Wirtz’s maturity made him stand out, as Rolfes added on Sky Sports: “Already, he is a leader of this team, inspiring the other players with his behaviour. He is making the other players better around him. And I think a really top, top player has this ability.”

Liverpool transfer latest: Slot wants two more blockbuster deals after Wirtz

Meanwhile, Slot will not stop at just the signing of Wirtz this summer and will next focus on re-modelling the Reds’ attack with TWO more huge transfer targets now in their sights, according to reports.

While Jeremie Frimpong on Friday became Liverpool’s first signing of the summer window, he should soon be joined at Anfield by another quality full-back in Milos Kerkez.

Now the Hungarian has broken his silence on a possible move to Anfield and lifted the lid on the possible trump card that could help sway the deal in Liverpool’s favour.

Frimpong is poised to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Reds’ side next season, with the Dutchman posting similar assists to the departing 26-year-old.

And while Alexander-Arnold awaits a new chapter in LaLiga, a report has revealed the unbelievable signing-on fee the 26-year-old will receive in moving to the Bernabeu.

Florian Wirtz: His incredible career so far

Wirtz has recorded some impressive achievements by the age of 21 – becoming the youngest Bundesliga scorer when he got his first goal for Bayer Leverkusen, for example, although he has since been surpassed – but his recent record has shown he could be ready for the next step.

So far, he can boast that he:

Was named the Europa League Young Player of the Season two years in a row (2022/23 and 2023/24).

Helped Bayer Leverkusen win their first ever Bundesliga in 2023/24 and was named the league’s Player of the Season.

Has been named the Bundesliga Player of the Month six times, including in two consecutive months this season.

Finished second on the assists chart for the 2024/25 Bundesliga, after also being joint-second in that ranking last season.

Scored six goals in the Champions League this season, despite it being his first at that level – and was remarkably named man of the match in five of his first nine UCL appearances.

Has scored double figures of goals in both of the past two seasons, with his career high being 18.

Was the only player from Europe’s top five leagues to score 16+ goals and provide 16+ assists in all competitions last season.