Liverpool target Florian Wirtz had a bad night playing for Germany as they lost to Portugal

Florian Wirtz’s display for Germany on Wednesday night as they were beaten 2-1 at home by Portugal in the Nations League semi-finals has come in for extreme criticism from their country’s media – while the ‘almost Liverpool player’ has been asked directly about his impending move to Anfield.

The 22-year-old is currently subject of intense negotiations between Bayer Leverkusen and Liverpool as the Reds look to finalise a deal that will bring Wirtz to Anfield in a club record deal. And while the Premier League champions have already seen two offers rebuffed, belief is growing that a third offer to the Bundesliga side will now do the trick.

With talks ongoing in the background, Wirtz has been left to do what he does best: play football and prove to the world exactly what Liverpool will be getting for their likely €150m (£127m, $172m).

However, in his first outing since transfer talks with Liverpool began, Wirtz did himself no favours as Die Mannschaft surrendered a 1-0 lead, given to them by Wirtz’s 48th-minute opener, to lose 2-1 to a Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired Portugal in the Nations League semi-finals. They will go on to face either France or Spain in Sunday’s final.

In response to that loss, the German media were quick to highlight the struggles of Wirtz, with several of their outlets going in hard on the 22-year-old playmaker.

BILD rated Wirtz with a paltry 3/10, claiming the ‘almost Liverpool player’ was ‘barely visible’ during the first half, especially. And while they did note his goal, scored after a brilliant one-two with Joshua Kimmich, it was not enough to earn him a higher score.

Similarly, Sport1 were equally unimpressed. They also rated him a 3/10, suggesting the No. 10 ‘disappeared’ before and after his goal, when the German team were in ‘desperate need of his genius.’

Sky Germany were also extremely critical of his display, and while suggesting Liverpool’s prospective signing was missing his ‘congenial partner’ in Jamal Musiala, they also rated him a 3/10, stating he was ‘disappointing’ overall.

Wirtz asked directly about Liverpool transfer

Those who watched the game might feel the ratings for Wirtz were harsh, with the player not the only one who struggled on the night against the Portuguese.

And there will be some who feel the criticism was somewhat harsh and perhaps indicative of the fact that one of the most talented German stars of a generation has decided to depart the Bundesliga and move to the Premier League.

Indeed, for a long time, Bayern Munich were widely expected to sign the Leverkusen man before an Arne Slot charm offensive persuaded Wirtz to move to Anfield.

During an appearance in the Mixed Zone after the game, the Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele asked Wirtz if he was excited by his pending transfer to Liverpool.

Caught a little off guard by the question, Wirtz turns quickly towards the reporter, who filmed his response. And while no verbal answer was forthcoming, the Leverkusen man’s curt nod of the head appears to tell the whole story.

Asked Florian Wirtz if he was excited for Liverpool… pic.twitter.com/PFPQ5M1coL — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) June 4, 2025

Florian Wirtz: His incredible career so far

Wirtz has recorded some impressive achievements by the age of 21 – becoming the youngest Bundesliga scorer when he got his first goal for Bayer Leverkusen, for example, although he has since been surpassed – but his recent record has shown he could be ready for the next step.

So far, he can boast that he:

Was named the Europa League Young Player of the Season two years in a row (2022/23 and 2023/24).

Helped Bayer Leverkusen win their first ever Bundesliga in 2023/24 and was named the league’s Player of the Season.

Has been named the Bundesliga Player of the Month six times, including in two consecutive months this season.

Finished second on the assists chart for the 2024/25 Bundesliga, after also being joint-second in that ranking last season.

Scored six goals in the Champions League this season, despite it being his first at that level – and was remarkably named man of the match in five of his first nine UCL appearances.

Has scored double figures of goals in both of the past two seasons, with his career high being 18.

Was the only player from Europe’s top five leagues to score 16+ goals and provide 16+ assists in all competitions last season.