‘Perfect’ Florian Wirtz gets ‘thunderous applause’ as Liverpool ‘a world away’ amid one-word Leroy Sane verdict

Florian Wirtz may be struggling to make an impact at Liverpool, but the attacking midfielder remains a star for Germany and was superb against Slovakia, with Leroy Sane and the home team’s fans hugely impressed with his performance.

Much was expected of Wirtz when he joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2025 for £116million (€132m, $152.5m). The Germany international playmaker arrived at Anfield as one of the best young players in his position and had won the Bundesliga title with Bayer in the 2023/24 campaign.

While it would be harsh to say that Wirtz has been a flop at Liverpool, there is no doubt that the 22-year-old has failed to live up to expectations at Anfield so far.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot seems to be still struggling to fit Wirtz into his system, with the attacking midfielder having given only two assists in 15 Premier League and Champions League appearances.

For Germany, though, Wirtz remains a star, with the Liverpool attacker turning on the style against Slovakia at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on Monday night.

Germany beat Slovakia 6-0 in the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers Group Stage Group A game to book their place in the finals next summer.

Wirtz was among the stars for Julian Nagelsmann’s side, as the Liverpool attacking midfielder gave two assists – both for Leroy Sane, first in the 36th minute and then on 41 minutes.

According to WhoScored, during his time on the pitch, Wirtz took two shots, played six key passes, had a pass accuracy of 93.5% and took 99 touches of the ball.

Wirtz, who was deployed on the left wing in a 4-2-3-1 formation, also made two tackles and put in five crosses.

The German media was hugely impressed with the performance of Wirtz and noted how the fans at the Red Bull Arena gave him a standing ovation when he was substituted in the 77th minute.

Sport 1 gave Wirtz ‘a perfect 1’ and observed: “He was brimming with enthusiasm. He was the creative force in the German attack.

“He was everywhere on the pitch, orchestrating many of the German team’s attacks and shining as a provider of assists.

“Before the 3-0 goal, he played a monster pass from his own half to Sane, who was through on goal and slotted the ball past Dubravka to make it 3-0 (36th minute).

“Later, he first won the ball back on the touchline and then delivered a perfect cross to Sane, who finished off Germany’s fourth goal (41st minute).

“In the second half, he made several good defensive interceptions.

“He received thunderous applause when he was substituted (77th minute) – for his selfless dedication to the team, he deserves a perfect score.”

Leroy Sane impressed with Florian Wirtz

SPIGEL Sport noted about Wirtz: “He seemed relieved of a weight. As if he had remembered what an outstanding attacking player he truly is.

“Liverpool and the difficult first weeks after his transfer suddenly seemed a world away.

“Wirtz dissected the Slovakian defense with a pass that led to Sane’s 3-0 goal.

“He also set up Sane’s 4-0 with a ball recovery and a perfectly placed cross.

“As he left the pitch, the Leipzig fans rose to their feet.”

Germany international team-mate Leroy Sane was also hugely impressed with Wirtz.

The former Manchester City and Bayern Munich winger, who is now starring for Galatasaray, was among those who praised Wirtz on Instagram.

In response to Wirtz’s post on Instagram following the win for Germany, Sane wrote: “Baller !!!”

