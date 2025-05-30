Liverpool are drawing ever closer to one of the most exciting transfers in their history with the capture of Florian Wirtz on the cusp of being finalised after a trusted journalist provided a key update on potential timings, and with FOUR other signings soon expected to follow suit.

The Premier League champions have wasted little time in strengthening their squad this summer and are clearly keen to make the best use of a summer transfer window that opens a little earlier for business this summer on June 1. To that end, sporting director Richard Hughes and manager Arne Slot have quickly identified three immediate targets – the most glamorous and exciting of which is Wirtz – to galvanise the Liverpool squad.

Discussions over a deal for the talented Bayer Leverkusen playmaker have been ramped up in recent days after it became apparent that the 22-year-old had chosen to further his career with Slot’s side over rival interest from the likes of Bayern Munich and Manchester City. And while there remains fears that Real Madrid are still lurking and potentially ready to usurp the Reds for a blockbuster deal, a key new update insists the ball very much remains in Liverpool’s court.

And per Sky Sports journalist Sacha Tavolieri, a deal to officially sign off on a move to bring Wirtz to Anfield is now ‘just a matter of time’ and with talks now centering around a package worth €150m (£126.3m, $170.1m) deal – comfortably the largest in Liverpool’s history and a new British record in the process.

Posting on X, he wrote: “Talks are still underway about Florian Wirtz with Liverpool’s confidence increasing to make it happen around a €150M package.

“Leverkusen not easy with instalments, but every parties are working on the same line. German midfielder’s expecting final green light to jump into a private jet and sign his 5-year deal. Just a matter of time… More to come!”

Wirtz coup cannot be underestimated; four more for Liverpool

With John Henry and the FSG showing the huge financial commitment to Slot and Hughes and helping them maintain their position at the top of the Premier League for what they hope will be several years to come, it cannot be overstated what a huge summer awaits at Anfield.

As our reporter Fraser Fletcher stated back in February, he was informed by sources how summer 2025 would go down in the history books at Anfield ahead of what was described as an unprecedented transfer spend. Wirtz will make a statement deal that underlines exactly how his sources have been proved correct.

Beating fellow super-powers Man City and Bayern to the deal is a clear sign of their intent, after Bayern’s president Herbert Hainer admitted “Wirtz leans toward Liverpool,” while City pulled out after labelling the financial demands “unworkable.”

However, we also understand how a deal for Wirtz will only be the tip of the iceberg, with four more signings now set to follow.

Two of those – Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez are well documented – the latter of which was exclusively first revealed as a Liverpool target by Fletcher way back in September.

Now, according to the Daily Mail’s Merseyside correspondent, Lewis Steele, Liverpool will accelerate moves for a striker and centre-back once Frimpong, Kerkez and Wirtz are signed – and once Darwin Nunez has been moved on.

Steele wrote: “Wirtz is primed to follow [Frimpong] from Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool and, after that, the Reds will step up a pursuit for a No 9 and a central defender, with Darwin Nunez likely to leave to raise cash.”

Steele then namechecked three frontmen on Liverpool’s radar – Hugo Ekitike (Eintracht Frankfurt), Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig) and Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid).

New reports, meanwhile, claims Liverpool are now considering a shock move for a Paris Saint-Germain star to bolster their forward line this summer.

And while the player in question is ‘not top of the club’s wishlist, he is under consideration’ for what has been described as a ‘Moneyball’ transfer.

Elsewhere, the Reds are also reportedly showing ‘strong interest’ in signing an incredible Monaco attacking talent who has been tipped up as Mo Salah’s heir apparent amid strong links to bitter rivals Manchester United.

Of course, sales will also figure highly at Anfield this summer and the first of those is starting to gather pace with Caoimhin Kelleher poised to join Brentford for a surprisingly low fee.

TIMELINE: How Liverpool took pole position for Florian Wirtz

By Samuel Bannister

May 13: Wirtz’s father and agent holds a meeting with Liverpool in England, in which the club explain how he’d fit into their plans, but the Reds believe at that point he would be more likely to join Bayern Munich.

May 19: Manchester City withdraw from the race to sign Wirtz, leaving Liverpool in a straight battle with Bayern.

May 21: Fabrizio Romano confirms Wirtz is Liverpool’s ‘dream’ target and that they would have no problem meeting the €150m asking price.

May 22: Romano explains that Wirtz is now talking with his family about his next options, while Florian Plettenberg confirms Wirtz has not yet told Bayer Leverkusen his decision either.

May 23: Wirtz confirms to Bayern Munich that he will be moving to Liverpool instead of them and informs Bayer Leverkusen of his decision too after agreeing personal terms with the Reds.

May 26: Liverpool submit their opening bid to Bayer Leverkusen for Wirtz in a package worth more than €100m.