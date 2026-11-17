Jurgen Klopp has given his verdict on Liverpool attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz after Germany’s home win against the Netherlands.

Wirtz starred for Germany on Monday evening, as Klopp’s side hammered the Netherlands 5-0 at Olympiastadion Berlin in the UEFA Nations League.

The Liverpool attacking midfielder scored twice for Germany, first in the 60th minute and then after 71 minutes.

The result means that Germany are now at the top of UEFA Nations League A Group 2.

Former Liverpool manager Klopp was hugely impressed with Wirtz and raved about him after the game.

Klopp told Sky Germany, as relayed by The Anfield Talk: “I only knew him from television.

“I was shocked when I saw him on the pitch for the first time.

“An extraordinary footballer.

“We’ve also found the right position for Flo. It helps that he’s so vocal. He’s the first pressing player, can press two players without getting tired.”

Wirtz told German broadcaster ARD: “We hope that we can make it fun for the fans.

“It was definitely fun for us, especially in the second half.

“We don’t mind who we play. We want to play attacking football. We want to score goals and dominate the opponent – and I think we did that perfectly.

“We want to keep going next year. We want to get better. I think we’ve taken some great steps in our development as a team.”

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Liverpool reach decision on Florian Wirtz future – sources

Wirtz has been at Liverpool since the summer of 2025, when he joined from Bayer Leverkusen for a total transfer fee of £116million.

The 23-year-old failed to make a huge impact at Liverpool last season, but things are starting to look good for Wirtz under manager Andoni Iraola this time around.

Wirtz has scored two goals and given five assists in 15 matches in all competitions for Liverpool so far this season.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Liverpool want to keep Wirtz and not sell him.

Sources have told us that Chelsea and Bayern Munich are interested in a 2027 deal for Wirtz.

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso worked with Wirtz at Bayer Leverkusen and would love a reunion at Stamford Bridge.

Bailey reported on October 22 that “Liverpool’s hierarchy are desperate for the move to work and believe there is a player there that can thrive in the Premier League”.

Our transfer insider further said: “That said, the hierarchy does have limited patience if his situation does not improve, and with Jamie Carragher among those demanding Liverpool drop the player following his assessment that there is no improvement to be made from the player.

“The Merseyside club invested heavily to bring Wirtz to Anfield and remain keen for him to deliver on that investment.

“Nevertheless, there is an acceptance that difficult decisions may have to be made if his performances and overall impact do not reach the expected level.”

Bailey added: “Liverpool have a number of attacking options in place as they plan for the future, with Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike, Bradley Barcola and Rio Ngumoha among the big names already part of their attacking picture.

“The depth of talent available means the club will have to weigh Wirtz’s potential against the need for his move to deliver the expected results.

“While there is no suggestion that Liverpool have decided to sell, their patience will not be unlimited if the current situation continues.”

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