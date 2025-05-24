Florian Wirtz has picked Liverpool over Bayern Munich because of Arne Slot, according to the German media, while the actual transfer fee that the Premier League champions are paying for the attacking midfielder has also been revealed.

Wirtz is one of the best playmakers in Europe, and Liverpool have beaten off competition from Bayern, Manchester City and Real Madrid to his prized signature, according to multiple reports.

While Man City had earlier pulled out of a deal for the youngster due to the total outlay involved, it was Xabi Alonso who wanted Madrid to sign Wirtz as he prepares to leave Bayer and replace Carlo Ancelotti as Los Blancos head coach.

Several respected sources, including journalists Sacha Tavolieri, David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano, reported on Friday that Wirtz has told Bayer that he wants to move to Liverpool.

The Premier League champions are now in talks with German club Bayer to agree on a transfer fee and are confident that they will be able to bring the 22-year-old to Anfield.

German publication Kicker has revealed why Wirtz has picked Liverpool over Bayern.

The Germany international playmaker had discussions with Bayern manager Vincent Kompany over a potential move to the Bundesliga champions.

However, ‘the conversation between Wirtz and Liverpool coach Arne Slot’ was ‘a decisive factor’, according to the report.

Wirtz has been on the books of Bayer since 2020 and has scored 57 goals and given 65 assists in 197 appearances for the German club so far in his career.

The 22-year-old won the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal with Bayer and also helped Die Werkself reach the final of the Europa League last season.

How much Liverpool will pay for Florian Wirtz

There have been reports that Bayer want Wirtz for €150m (£126m, $170.5m), but a well-connected source has revealed that Liverpool are paying less than that.

Former Norway international and Eintracht Frankfurt striker Jan Age Fjortoft is a Bundesliga expert, and he has reported that Liverpool will have to pay £105-£109m for Wirtz.

Fjortoft wrote on X: “Re: Florian Wirtz.

“Leverkusen have said they want €150M.

“That price was a signal straight to Bayern.

“Leverkusen want to sell abroad.

“Been told that Liverpool will get the player for around €125 – 130M”.

