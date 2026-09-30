Florian Wirtz: Bayern Munich send clear message to midfielder after Liverpool reach sale decision

Liverpool star Florian Wirtz continues to be linked with a move to Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has revealed whether the German club could try to sign Florian Wirtz, as TEAMtalk discloses Liverpool’s stance on selling the attacking midfielder.

Liverpool signed Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2025.

The Premier League giants paid Bayer an initial transfer fee of £100million for Wirtz, plus £16m in add-ons.

Much was expected of Wirtz when he arrived at Liverpool, with the Germany international having won the Bundesliga title with Bayer in 2024.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder, though, has not lived up to expectations at Liverpool yet.

Wirtz has scored only seven goals and provided just 11 assists in 55 matches in all competitions for Liverpool so far.

Bayern wanted to sign Wirtz before he moved to Liverpool from Bayer in 2025.

The German club’s supervisory board member Rummenigge does not expect Bayern to try to sign Wirtz again.

Rummenigge told AZ, as relayed by Goal, when asked whether he is surprised at how Wirtz’s move to Liverpool has panned out: “Honestly, yes (I am surprised).

“We were given the impression that he was going to Liverpool because the manager at the time, Arne Slot, had promised him the No. 10 position, which he had also played at Leverkusen.

“That was an important factor in his decision to choose Liverpool.

“Financially, there were no dramatic differences.

“He made his decision, and we accepted it.”

When asked if Bayern will try again for Wirtz, Rummenigge said: “First of all, that’s not my job.

“You mustn’t forget that Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry play in that position, and there are other options such as Ismael Saibari.

“There’s no need to buy a fourth player for the amount of money Wirtz would probably cost.

“That’s why I say: every step a player takes is something he has to think through carefully beforehand.”

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Liverpool will NOT sell Florian Wirtz – sources

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Liverpool are not planning to sell Florian Wirtz anytime soon.

We understand that Bayern are interested in a potential deal for the attacking midfielder.

However, the Liverpool bosses are not giving up on the £116m star just yet.

Fletcher reported: “For the time being, Wirtz remains very much part of the Liverpool plans.

“Manager Andoni Iraola is keen to work with the talented German and intends to continue giving him opportunities to find his rhythm.

“The club’s preference is clear – they want to nurture the player rather than consider an early exit.”

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