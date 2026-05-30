Liverpool reach decision on selling Florian Wirtz to Chelsea after Xabi Alonso ‘push’

Liverpool will not sell Florian Wirtz to Chelsea in the summer transfer window, amid interest from Xabi Alonso, sources have told TEAMtalk, as Emile Heskey gives his verdict on the attacking midfielder.

Wirtz was one of Liverpool’s major signings in the summer of 2025, as the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), spent a total of £116million in transfer fees to secure the Germany international’s services from Bayer Leverkusen.

During his time at Bayer, Wirtz had established himself as one of the best attacking midfielders in the Bundesliga and was expected to make an immediate impact at Liverpool.

However, Wirtz initially struggled to work in Liverpool manager Arne Slot’s system and was often ridiculed for the huge fee that the Reds paid for him.

However, the 23-year-old eventually came good and ended the 2025/26 campaign with seven goals and 10 assists in 49 appearances for Liverpool.

Wirtz starred at Bayer under Xabi Alonso, who will become the new manager of Chelsea on July 1.

There has been speculation that Alonso wants Chelsea to raid Liverpool for Wirtz, but our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that FSG have no plans whatsoever to offload the German star.

Bailey said: “Liverpool are not going to move on from Florian Wirtz, they worked so hard on that and the word from inside Anfield is the way he finished the season was a real plus point.

“They know he struggled to adapt at first, but they had so many new players coming in – it was never going to be easy.

“But even if someone, like a Bayern Munich – who wanted him before, or if Xabi Alonso – who pushed for him at Chelsea, there is no way that Liverpool are letting him go, and they insist they have not heard anything from anyone.”

And in a strong message that should end all transfer speculation over the playmaker, Bailey emphatically concluded: “Wirtz is at Liverpool to STAY.”

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Emile Heskey backs Florian Wirtz to star for Liverpool

Just as Liverpool internally have full faith in Wirtz, former Anfield hero Emile Heskey has also backed the 23-year-old to be successful at the Merseyside club.

Heskey said, as quoted in The Liverpool Echo: “Could Florian Wirtz go on to break the record for assists in a single season? You would like to think so.

“That’s why they spent all that money on him.

“I’d like to think he’ll come good. He’s just found it very difficult so far. I think Liverpool need to look at a change in their style of play to bring back a sense of energy and high intensity to get running at teams again.”

Heskey added: “Wirtz is a very intricate player, and he reminds me of Philippe Coutinho at times.

“He picks up those little pockets of space like Coutinho used to.

“He just doesn’t seem to have that real power or energy at the minute to drive them on, but he picks up some sensational positions, gets the ball and turns.

“It’s the next little bit, and more understanding with the players around him, that he needs. Let’s give him next season and see how he goes.

“Hopefully, we’ll see the best of him with a new team around him as well.”

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