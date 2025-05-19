Liverpool are reportedly pressing ahead with their quest to sign Florian Wirtz after Manchester City decided to pull out of talks, but Arne Slot is now facing stiff competition from another European giant.

Wirtz is one of the best attacking midfielders in the world and is in huge demand this summer. Liverpool and Man City are two of the major clubs keen on a deal for the Bayer Leverkusen star, while Real Madrid have also been linked.

The 22-year-old Germany international playmaker has scored 16 goals and given 15 assists in 45 appearances for Bayer this season.

Described as a “difference maker” by outgoing Bayer head coach Xabi Alonso during the winter break this season, Wirtz scored 18 goals and provided 20 assists in 49 matches in all competitions last season, as Die Werkself won the Bundesliga.

The Mirror reported over the weekend that Liverpool and Man City are keen on signing Wirtz in the summer transfer window.

The report claimed that the superstar playmaker – who, according to former Germany head coach Hansi Flick, is “the full package” and “loves to play, is very creative, has a good shot, runs hard and is quick” on BBC Sport – has already spoken to Liverpool manager Arne Slot and Man City boss Pep Guardiola.

The Times has now reported that Man City have decided to pull out of the race for Wirtz, who is valued at £126.3million by his club Bayern.

BBC Sport has revealed that Man City’s shock decision is due ‘to the soaring costs of any deal’ for the 22-year-old.

The Times has noted that ‘Liverpool are making a pitch to Wirtz to join head coach Arne Slot’s title-winning squad and trying to persuade him to opt for a new challenge away from his homeland’.

Bayern Munich vs Liverpool in Florian Wirtz race

The Times has reported that with Man City now out of the race for Wirtz, the ‘transfer tug-of-war’ is between Liverpool and Bayern.

Bayern are Germany’s biggest club and have reclaimed the Bundesliga title from Bayer this season.

The Bavarian giants ‘have been considered as favourites’ to sign Wirtz, who ‘could visit the Bundesliga club this week as the battle for his signature intensifies’.

With Bayer determined to hold out for £126.3million for the playmaker, it will be interesting to see if Liverpool or Bayern are willing to cough up that much money.

