The German media have given their verdict on Liverpool attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz’s performance against Manchester United at Anfield and have also speculated on how Jurgen Klopp would have reacted to him starring against Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Liverpool hammered Man Utd 4-0 at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

It was an easy game for the Reds against the Red Devils, who were reduced to 10 players after just eight minutes when Leny Yoro was sent off.

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola deployed Wirtz as the number 10 in a 4-2-3-1 formation against Man Utd.

The 23-year-old Germany international attacker responded in style, scoring a brilliant second goal for Liverpool in the 13th minute.

Wirtz also provided the assist for Victor Munoz’s goal after 82 minutes.

The former Bayer Leverkusen star played for the entire 90 minutes for Liverpool.

The £116million signing in the summer of 2025 created as many as 10 chances and had a passing accuracy of 90.5%.

German publication Bild was hugely impressed with Wirtz’s performance and has raved about him.

Bild dedicated an entire piece on him, with the headline: ‘Now Wirtz is also working his magic in Liverpool’.

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Florian Wirtz earns rave reviews in German media

The report noted: ‘Wearing the German national team jersey, the attacking midfielder was recently the standout player, and he’s carrying that momentum with him to England.

‘Against arch-rivals Manchester United, he’ll show why Liverpool still has high hopes for him after a mediocre start to the season.’

Bild also praised Wirtz for his ‘acrobatic left-footed strike’ and described it as ‘a dream goal’.

The German publication added: ‘Wirtz, however, impressed not only as a goalscorer.

‘He demanded the ball, drove attacks forward, and set up his teammates, for example with a fine outside-of-the-boot pass to Bradley Barcola.’

Bild continued: ‘Jurgen Klopp (59) is sure to be pleased that Wirtz is playing with so much confidence again.

‘The national team coach recently deployed him in the attacking midfield position: Wirtz scored once in the 3-1 win against Serbia and added a brace in the 5-0 victory against the Netherlands.

‘Klopp subsequently praised the development of his attacking star and was convinced that Wirtz would take this newfound confidence back to his club.’

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