Florian Wirtz medical date ‘confirmed’ for Liverpool with £45m ‘crazy’ star ALSO to join THIS WEEK

Liverpool have set the date for a medical for Florian Wirtz, according to two reliable sources, with another report revealing the chances of Milos Kerkez joining the Bayer Leverkusen playmaker at Anfield from Bournemouth this week.

Despite winning the Premier League title with ease last season, Liverpool have not stood still and have been busy in the summer transfer window. The Premier League champions have signed Netherlands international right wing-back Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer and are trying to sign a striker.

Liverpool have also struck a club-record deal for Wirtz, with the Reds set to pay Bayer £100million upfront for the Germany international attacking midfielder and a further £16million in add-ons.

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has reported on X that Wirtz will undergo a medical on Friday, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano also backing that claim.

Ornstein wrote: “Florian Wirtz expected to arrive in UK later this week – current plan for medical Friday before completing transfer from Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool. Fee £100m guaranteed + up to £16m add-ons to #Bayer04. Proposed 5yr contract with #LFC.”

The well-respected journalist, though, has reported in The Athletic that Liverpool’s plan on a medical for Wirtz this week could change.

‘The plan, as things stand, is for Wirtz to arrive in the United Kingdom later this week ahead of the medical but both elements are subject to change,’ states the report.

Romano noted on X: “Plan confirmed for Florian Wirtz: holiday to finish later this week and then medical tests booked on Friday.

“The agreement between all parties involved is done and sealed since Tuesday, confirmed.

“Coming soon.”

While the Anfield faithful will be over the moon to learn that Wirtz will soon become a Liverpool player, the Merseyside fans will be delighted to learn that Kerkez could also join Slot’s team this week.

Liverpool to strike Milos Kerkez deal this week – report

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported Liverpool’s interest in Kerkez back in September 2024.

It has now transpired that the Hungary international left-back – who was described by his former AZ team-mate Mathew Ryan as “a crazy dude” who is “aggressive” and “powerful” in Soccer News in July 2023 – will join the Reds from Bournemouth in a £45million deal.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool have offered Kerkez a five-year contract with the option of a sixth, with the left-back himself having said yes to a potential move to Anfield.

According to The i Paper, Liverpool and Bournemouth could reach an agreement over a deal for Kerkez in the coming days.

‘The i Paper understands that there are still issues to resolve but a package worth between £40-45m is now at an advanced stage and should be agreed by the end of the week’, notes the report published on Monday afternoon.

The signing of Kerkez could lead to the departure of Andy Robertson, who is the subject of interest from LaLiga giants Atletico Madrid.

