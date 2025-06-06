Florian Wirtz ‘medical’ at Liverpool claim made as ‘negotiations at final stages’

Fabrizio Romano has provided a hugely exciting update on Liverpool’s pursuit of Florian Wirtz, with the trusted journalist also delivering news on Milos Kerkez for the Anfield faithful.

Despite winning the Premier League title with ease last season, Liverpool are keen on strengthening their squad in the summer transfer window. The Merseyside side are well aware that the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea all will come back stronger in the 2025/26 campaign.

Liverpool have already signed Netherlands international right wing-back Jeremie Frimpong and look set to reunite him with his now-former Bayer Leverkusen team-mate Wirtz.

Arne Slot’s side have had two bids for Wirtz already turned down, with the latest being worth £109million.

According to GiveMeSport, a deal between Liverpool and Bayer for Wirtz could be struck for £120million.

Trusted journalist Romano has now given an update on the situation of the 22-year-old Germany international, who scored 16 goals and gave 15 assists in 45 appearances last season.

Taking to X on Friday evening, the Italian journalist revealed that negotiations are in the final stages before Wirtz will travel for a medical.

Romano wrote: “Liverpool are advancing to complete Wirtz deal in next days, here we go soon

“Negotiations at final stages with details being sorted then Wirtz will travel for medical, plan confirmed.”

Liverpool fans get Milos Kerkez update

It is not only Wirtz that Liverpool are trying to sign in the coming days.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Liverpool have also made an offer to Milos Kerkez.

The Premier League champions have made the Bournemouth star their number one left-back target in the summer transfer window.

The Hungary international left-back has already approved a move to Anfield.

However, nothing official has been announced, and some Liverpool fans on X have been getting agitated.

Romano has allayed those fears and has written: “Again for Liverpool… relax for both Wirtz and Kerkez. All proceeding in the right direction.”

